Image of the disappeared person disseminated on social networks by SOS Disappeared.

A 32-year-old woman has disappeared in Murcia. According to the organization SOS Disappeared on its Twitter account, the young woman was seen for the last time on September 24 in Murcia.

The name of the disappeared woman is María Jesús López González, she is 1.60 meters tall, has a thin complexion, has black hair and brown eyes.

SOS Disappeared offers two telephone numbers to contact if someone sees it: 642 650 775 and 649 952 857. As well as an email: info@sosdesaparecidos.es.