La Spezia – A 61-year-old born in Marsala, Vincenzo B., is back “to life” presumed death was declared in May 2011 by the Court of Trento, following the request of a brother. The latter, claiming to have no news of the relative since 1977, had requested and obtained the declaration of “presumed death”, which has now been revoked by the Court of La Spezia.

It all starts on June 26, 2020, when a homeless man presented himself to the emergency room of the Sant’Andrea hospital for an illness. He had crumpled clothes and a long beard, he was confused and had no documents, but he gave his personal details without uncertainty.

Nonetheless, it was not possible to trace family members.

The intervention of the tutelary judge was then requested for the appointment of a support administrator. Thus from the databases of the judicial offices it emerged that the Court of Trento had declared his death nine years earlier.

The brother said he had lost all contact with him since adolescence, after attending a hotel school in Trentino. To determine, with certainty that the homeless man, still hospitalized, was the comparison of his fingerprints with those that ten years ago the carabinieri of Prato had taken.