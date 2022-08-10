Varese, the desperate appeal of the mother of the 21-year-old girl who disappeared and was found lifeless in a Bed & Breakfast

All investigations are underway for the sad and heartbreaking story of Giada, la 21 year old girl disappeared from the hospital and found lifeless in a room of a Bed & Breakfast. From the first hypotheses it emerged that her death occurred either from a suicide or from a sudden illness.

Investigators are currently trying to shed light on the whole affair, but he will be alone the autopsy to give answers on what happened to the young woman.

The facts began on the day of Saturday 6 August. The girl was admitted to the Cittiglio hospital in Varesenear where he lived with his family.

On the morning of the same day with the excuse of a friend’s visit, it was voluntarily removed. The parents found out only a few hours later. Despite being of age, he apparently suffered from some psychic problems.

This is why they immediately reported his disappearance to the local police station. The searches started promptly, but mother Tatiana also wanted to publish a desperate appeal on social networks to ask the whole community for help. In which he wrote:

“Help us find my daughter Giada! ” The police also wanted to make one public photo of the young woman, with the hope of receiving some reports.

The tragic epilogue to the disappearance of the 21-year-old girl

On Sunday 7 August the news arrived that the family members never wanted to receive. The owner of a Bed & Breakfast of the area, struck by the similarity of the young woman with one of the guests of his structure, he decided to go to to check in the room.

However, it was at that point that he found it now lifeless in his room.

The intervening agents have not found signs of violence on the body. In fact, the most accredited hypothesis is that of suicide or illness. However, it will only be an autopsy scheduled for the next few days to shed light on the death of the young girl, who was just 21 years old.