Missing exes, Giulia’s sister reveals details: “That anomalous control of him…”

The days pass by and by missing ex-boyfriends in the void from Vigonovo in the province of Venice there is still no trace, the voices chase each other and the Fiat Punto in which they are traveling is spotted in ever-changing places, but of Giulia and Philip contact has been lost since last Saturday night, when a passerby saw them arguing in the car. The last message Giulia wrote to her sister Elena that evening, he was happy because on Thursday (today), we would graduated. “She wanted to tell me about the shoes she would wear at graduation. She asked me – Elena tells Corriere della Sera – a advise. I replied to her immediately, but she he didn’t add anything else. I didn’t worry, sometimes she didn’t answer right away. From then on I never heard from her again.”

Elena reveals some Philip’s attitudes towards Giulia anomalous. “Last February my sister and I went to a concert together in Milan and he kept writing to her. Then Giulia gave me his cell phone. I told him to stay calm, not to be worried that Giulia was with me. That fact left me a little dumbfounded because I saw an anomalous control towards my sister”.

Read also: Confindustria, Orsini-Marenghi head to head. But the real battle is over the deputies

Read also: Inter of Arabia, Zhang-Suning: agreement with Qatar Airways. And a gift to the fans…

Read also: Fabulous sinner: Djokovic knocked out. ATP Finals, semifinal? Decisive match with Rune

Philip’s fatherNicola Turetta, denies the possibility that behind Filippo’s gesture there could be jealousy for Giulia’s degree: “He loved her so much and he was proud of her. There was no rivalry for studies. It’s true that he was a little further behind with his exams than she was, but as a family we never made him feel that way. We never rushed him. The father admits that Filippo had a problem: “Possessive? Maybe, yes, my son was a little possessive at times, but not in a pathological way. Filippo is a calm boy, he has never given us any problems. We suffer a lot to see him painted like a person aggressive or a monster. Or at least he has never shown us this type of attitude at home”, concludes the father.

Subscribe to the newsletter

