The search went on for 4 long days, but finally came the heartbreaking truth about Emily Sotelo. The 19-year-old girl, who had gone out on a solo hike, was found dead in areas of New Hampshire.

There are so many people who are remembering with messages on social media, above all they talk about his sweetness and his love for this sport, which caused his death.

The facts started last year Sunday 20 November. Emily had dated her at first mother and they were taking a walk together.

However, the girl at some point decided to continue road alone and go up to New Hampshire. Obviously it wasn’t the first time for her, she often took that road and she had done it alone, even other times.

A few hours later however, one of her relatives, not seeing her come back at the established time, he reported her missing. They got going right away searcheswith the men of the forces of order and also with the air rescue.

The rescuers had some difficulties in the searches, especially for the bad weather, low temperatures and strong winds.

The discovery of the body of Emily Sotelo

The heartbreaking discovery came on the day of Wednesday 23 November. On that occasion, the agents found his now lifeless body and at that point, the police were immediately activated operations to recover it.

At the moment the most plausible hypothesis is that the young woman lost her life for freezing. However, it will only be the autopsy scheduled for these days to give further confirmation of what happened to her. Emily would have accomplished 20 years next week. One of her friends on her social networks wrote to remember her: