Disappeared 17 year old in Rome, the appeal of his mother: “My son Mattia left home and did not go to school”

“This is my son Mattia. He is skinny. He hasn’t slept at home and I don’t know where he is. Help me. He left home at 8 and did not go to school ”. This is the appeal launched on social media by the mother of Mattia Esposito, a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the morning of May 30 from the Roman district of Centocelle.

When he left home to go to the “Giorgi-Woolf” high school in viale Palmiro Togliatti, the young man was dressed in short jeans, a dark shirt and black shoes. He is one meter and 74 centimeters tall and weighs about 55 kilos.

“My son is a good boy, a loner,” his mother Francesca told Roma Today. “He had left home as always to go to school. Then he never came back he had a backpack, I don’t know if he had other clothes with him ”.

Mattia, his mother specified, usually frequents the areas of Centocelle, Tor Tre Teste and Alessandrino. “We also called the parents of classmates. Unfortunately, his cell phone is at home. Help us find him again”, added the woman, who tonight will be a guest on “Chi l’ha visto”, the historic Rai3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli.

Anyone who has news can contact the parents’ number (389 8438134) or that of the scientific committee for missing persons (388 1894493) or the San Basilio police station (06 8208081).