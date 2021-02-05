DRAWING. The avalanche trail favored by science to explain the death of hikers in February 1969 in the Urals. (/ NCY / MAXPPP)

The disappearance of hikers from the Dyatlov pass, on the eastern slope of Kholat Syakhl (“The Dead Mountain”) in the Ural range in central Russia, has all the makings of a thriller. In February 1959, a group of students and their sports teacher from the Polytechnic of the Urals set off on an expedition for a hike of more than 300 km. But they will never come back. A few weeks later, their camp will be found and their bodies will be discovered atrociously mutilated, with internal wounds, the skull shattered, undressed for some. Their tents torn from the inside.

A criminal investigation is opened. The photos, the expedition logs help the police officers who conclude with the work of an “irresistible natural force”. The relatives of the victims and the inhabitants of the surrounding area are hungry for more. This mystery will become the mystery of Dyatlov, named after one of the missing, and fuel the craziest rumors: the work of a Yeti, of an extraterrestrial, or more prosaically a secret military operation.

From the outset, the most rational option seems to be that of an avalanche. But the slope is very gentle, it did not snow during the expedition and why would an avalanche have started more than 9 hours after the establishment of their camp? This is what intrigued Alexander Puzrin, a geotechnical engineer in Zurich and whose wife comes from this part of Russia long haunted by this mystery. With the help of a Swiss colleague, they discovered that the polar winds that blew that night had accumulated enough snow to create a large boulder, the size of an SUV, just above the camp.

They enlisted the help of Disney studios, especially the computer scientists who designed the animations for the film. Snow Queen. They entered their meteorological and topographic parameters into their software to model the accumulation of snow. They also combined their data with that General Motors had collected on injuries caused by crash tests of their SUV-sized cars. The two researchers have just published their work in the journal Communication earth and environment, thus showing why the version of a small delayed avalanche explained this mystery of the disappeared hikers of the Urals.

Surprised in their sleep, crushed by this large block of snow accumulated during the night by the winds while they slept on their very rigid skis. The young people did not die instantly or suffocated by snow as happens in avalanches in general but from hypothermia. They got out of their tents and tried to survive in socks for some but they were injured, unable to walk and did not want to leave the other comrades.

The police reopened the investigation two years ago and concluded on the basis of scientific evidence that it was indeed an avalanche that had killed the hikers. Here are now the scientific elements finally published. Like what the science can solve many mysteries, even if it takes 62 years to do so.