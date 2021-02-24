His slender stature made him familiar with the stars. Two meters, a shaggy beard, loupes instead of glasses, sometimes a pipe in the mouth and a warm, constant and communicative smile hung over jeans and sailor, the favorite costume of this adopted Breton. Writer Joseph Ponthus died at age 42 from cancer. We knew him to be ill because, from his hospital bed, he was documenting with humor and tenderness his fight on social networks: “May tumors and metastases burst as soon as possible and I much later. ” His poetic crutches (Georges Perros, Xavier Grall, Marc-Aurèle…), musical (Barbara, Belle and Sebastian, Nina Simone or the Wampas…), literary (Dumas, Leroy and the others…), his passion for postcards, his dog Pok Pok, staged in delicious canine haikus and his wife Krystel – to whom he had dedicated his splendid novel At the Line, factory slips – will unfortunately not have been enough.

Written in the first person, this work cultivates the lyricism of a long prose poem, described by the author as “A love song to the working class”. He tells about his journey as a former educator from the Parisian suburbs exiled in the Lorient region for love. A graduate in classical literature, he discovered assembly line work to escape unemployment. “You may have read Marx, but the first time you enter the machine, you get caught the capital in the face “, he explained to us with his keen sense of metaphor. Joseph Ponthus therefore found himself as a temporary worker in a fish cannery, then in a slaughterhouse.

A generous writer

The precariousness of employment, suffering at work, small bosses, smells permeated in the skin, but also solidarity, camaraderie and love radiate this book, rewarded with the RTL-Lire grand prize and the Eugène prize. -Dabit of the populist novel. From his words was born, in December 2020, an album, To the line, factory songs, set to music by Michel Cloup, Julien Rufié and Pascal Bouaziz. At the line will therefore remain the unique novel of an endearing and generous writer who still had much to offer to literature and to the world.