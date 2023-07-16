Disappearance: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 16 July

Tonight, Sunday 16 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Scomparsa will be broadcast again, an Italian television series directed by Fabrizio Costa with Vanessa Incontrada and Giuseppe Zeno, broadcast on Rai 1 from 20 November to 19 December 2017. But let’s see all the information in detail together

Plot (advances)

Nora, distressed and restless over the disappearance of her daughter Camilla, will make a drastic decision. She decides to go to Rome to meet Enrico, Camilla’s biological father. Enrico never knew of Camilla’s existence, and after sixteen years of silence, Nora finds the courage to reveal the truth about her. This twist promises to lead to new dynamics and tensions, as Nora must deal with her past and its consequences.

In the meantime, the investigation into the disappearance of the girls continues under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Giovanni. He devotes every minute of his time to trying to solve the case, offering his support to Nora in her time of need. The advances reveal to us that the police will be able to reconstruct the route of the SUV on which Camilla and Sonia got on. The tracks lead to a villa in the Conero woods, adding a new element of suspense to the mystery of their disappearance.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third installment of Disappearance, but what is the full cast of the tv series on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: