Disappearance: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Sunday 9 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the second episode of Scomparsa will be broadcast again, an Italian television series directed by Fabrizio Costa with Vanessa Incontrada and Giuseppe Zeno, broadcast on Rai 1 from 20 November to 19 December 2017. But let’s see all the information in detail together

Plot (advances)

In the first episode of the second episode, the call was made by Riccardo Trasimeni, Arturo’s father, who, having been released from San Vittore prison 10 months earlier, now works at a gas station near San Benedetto. Telese was a consultant to the Juvenile Court which took Arturo away from his father as Giancarlo Ferrari also wrote of The newspaper of Rome. Nemi and Telese begin searching for the man and Arturo reveals to them that he had rejected their father some time ago. During the radio call Trasimeni does not say anything relevant to Telese and it is not possible to trace him; However, Nemi gets to him by following Arturo. Trasimeni didn’t kidnap the girls but did everything just to try to reconcile with his son and therefore will only be tried for obstruction of justice; he instead saw the girls getting off at the gas station from a black SUV dressed very elegantly.

In the second episode of the second episode of Disappearance, little Greta Iseo tells Nora that her sister had a secret love story and that’s why she ran away. The clothes worn by the two friends come from Olga Turano’s boutique who, after being informed by Nemi, interrogates her husband who she firmly denies and who Balestri later discovers is Rebeggiani’s lover. Nora by pure chance in the chandelier of her daughter’s room finds a letter of confession on the use of drugs due to the absence of her father and on the will to leave. Monica Giuliani shows Nemi a video of her rally in front of the station where the two girls are seen leaving three days before her disappearance. Marianna Iseo tells Nemi that her daughter may have fallen in love with an older and married man. Nora goes to Rome to see Enrico, her boyfriend in 1999, to tell him about the disappearance of Camilla, who is also her daughter.

Cast

We’ve seen the plot of the first episode of Disappearance, but what is the full cast of the tv series on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: