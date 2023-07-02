Disappearance: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Sunday 2 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the first episode of Scomparsa will be broadcast again, an Italian television series directed by Fabrizio Costa with Vanessa Incontrada and Giuseppe Zeno, broadcast on Rai 1 from 20 November to 19 December 2017. But let’s see all the information in detail together

Plot (advances)

In the first episode of the first episode, Nora Telese is a child psychiatrist who raised her daughter Camilla alone and moved with her to San Benedetto del Tronto where she becomes director of the child psychiatric clinic. She tackles the case of little Lorenzo: his mother Annalisa has abandoned him and his father is the deputy commissioner of Ascoli Piceno Giovanni Nemi; Telese saves the child from the roof of the school and then gets to know her father. One evening Camilla together with her friends Sonia Iseo and Andrea Pasini hires MD and goes to the high school party. The following morning Nora and Marianna Iseo begin to worry because their daughters have not returned home. Andrea says he left them in the company of two boys. Nora finds one of these, Arturo Trasimeni known as Armadillo, who, feeling pressed, strikes Fausto Iseo, Sonia’s father. Nora thus goes to the boy’s house but does not get the help of her mother; shortly after her the teenager shows up at her house, explains that he was left by Camilla during the party and that he never saw her again but gets angry with her when she finds a file on the doctor’s desk regarding her childhood . The girls are reported missing when a farmer finds Camilla’s bag with her mobile phone.

In the second episode of the first episode of Scomparsa, the search for the two girls begins in the woods of Monteprandone and Davide Giuliani, a Civil Protection volunteer and coach of the volleyball team as well as husband of the mayor of San Benedetto, also participates. Deputy commissioner Nemi finds a packet of MD in Camilla’s room, interrogates his ex-boyfriend Arturo who names Luca Rebeggiani as a drug dealer and Balestri informs him that the passport and around €1,000 are missing from Sonia’s room. Amir Ikri tells Balestri that that Saturday night the girls were at his kebab around 11.30pm. Sonia’s cell phone turns on again and so Nemi and Balestri manage to take Rebeggiani while he is buying more drugs. The boy is persuaded by his old doctor Nora and tells Nemi that he found the cell phone at the kebab that Sonia had forgotten, who was arguing with Camilla. Sonia’s last message was sent to Ugo Turano, pharmacist and sponsor of the volleyball team, who tells Nemi that he has not answered her because he was on duty that evening. Meanwhile, Nemi’s son is reunited with his mother. An anonymous call arrives on the radio from a gentleman who says he wants to speak only with Telese and that “now you know what it feels like to lose a child”.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the first episode of Disappearance, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: