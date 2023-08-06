Disappearance: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode, 6 August

Tonight, Sunday 6 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fifth episode of Scomparsa will be broadcast again, an Italian television series directed by Fabrizio Costa with Vanessa Incontrada and Giuseppe Zeno, broadcast on Rai 1 from 20 November to 19 December 2017. But let’s see all the information in detail together

Plot (advances)

In the first episode of the fifth episode, a week after the disappearance, Nora accompanies Olga to her husband who says that he only convinced the girls to go to the party and that he doesn’t know who they then left with. Turano tells the investigators that he had mortgaged his wife’s pharmacy and shop since he was running out of money and, since the bank no longer gave him credit, he had obtained the help of Attilio Forgione in exchange for organizing the party with the aim of blackmail the regional councilor Bortolotti who was supposed to get him a contract. Turano voluntarily delivers the copy of the hard-disks of the micro-cameras and confirms that he has asked the girls to take the drugs from Trasimeni’s petrol station attendant, his old childhood friend. At her party, however, Camilla had not felt at ease with her and so Turano had given her a drink with amphetamines to calm her down, putting her to sleep in a room. The videos show that Camilla woke up at 4.45 while Sonia, after rejecting Bortolotti and crossing Turano, escaped at 1.37. The pharmacist is placed in custody and shortly after Forgione is arrested who tries to defend himself in every way but then, pressed by Nemi, admits that he saw Sonia getting into a car before 2, probably together with Alfredo Vannini. Nemi tells the story to the journalist Ferrari, handing him the list of guests to the party and shortly after this publishes an article online together with his colleague Arianna Marfisi, Gilda’s daughter. During the school play, the principal and her lover decide to tell Nemi about the fact: thus the search begins in the surroundings of the Al Conero hotel and Nemi and Telese, hearing the whistle, manage to find Camilla in a well.

In the second episode of the fifth episode of Disappearance, Davide descends into the well but feels bad and is replaced by Nemi who manages to recover Camilla. Falling from her, the girl broke a rib and a splinter pierced her lung: Dr. Pasini intervenes and manages to save her. Vannini tells Nemi that he left the party at 4 with his chauffeur who says he saw Sonia staggering out and only drove her back to the San Benedetto station before returning to the villa. The deputy commissioner thus interrogates Andrea Pasini who denies having seen Sonia and tells that he slept on the beach once he left the Flexus disco. The father, on the other hand, says that his son is gay and that that night he came to him in the emergency room between 2.30 and 3 after meeting a boy. At 3.05 he would then have called Gabriele Lanci, Telese’s assistant, who confirmed that he had met him in the disco and that he had had sexual intercourse with him until 2. An hour later Andrea had called him and reached him again at his house where he had first punched him out of fear and then slept with him until 7 and then left saying not to look for him anymore. Meanwhile Nora thanks Arturo because thanks to her whistle Camilla has been found but the girl as soon as she wakes up she can’t rest for the death of her friend and is sedated. Olga Turano changes her mind and decides not to have an abortion anymore when in the hospital she sees the scene of an elderly mother cared for by her nurse daughter. The images of the station square show Sonia at 3.43 making a call from a public telephone and Balestri informs Nemi that her friend Davide Giuliani received the call.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth installment of Disappearance, but what is the full cast of the tv series on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: