He was one of those who give a little faith in this bastard and whore Humanity, I will always keep a little of its light within me #ricardomontserrat pic.twitter.com/g8qx2fLnj8 – Babouse (@mrBabouse) October 18, 2020

Born in 1954 in Saint-Brieuc to Spanish Catalan antifascist parents exiled in Brittany, Ricardo Montserrat Galindo went to Chile in the midst of a dictatorship to, as a language teacher at the Alliance française de Concepcion, engage in theater and writing against the Pinochet regime.

From Lorient to Roubaix, with the unemployed

Back in France at the beginning of the 1990s, he continued his commitment through literature, theater and cinema, with works addressing the theme of political and historical memory as well as that of social resistance. Animator of writing workshops such as those which formed the basis of the series of Adventures of Nour and Norbert, carried by Angers of the Present, he will sign some twenty other novels written in collaboration, including Mortuary area, written with fourteen unemployed people from the Kervenanec district of Lorient, which will be published in 1997 in the “Série noire” collection, as well as Do not scream, co-written with private employees of Roubaix and appeared in the same collection in 2000, which will serve as the basis for the screenplay of Save me, film directed by Christian Vincent the same year.

“I returned to France in 1990, after having experienced a political dictatorship in Chile. I noticed that we spoke to the French unemployed in the same way that the dictatorship spoke to its opponents, which it called the “antisocial”: “Shut up, let us act, wait, everything will soon be better. ” They were considered to be totally out of the game, almost dead ”, he explained to Humanity the day after his Roubaix experience, on November 20, 1999.

A “midwife of words that allowed people to tell their stories”

“Ricardo has supported Colères du present for several years, particularly on the association’s“ popular education ”component”, explains François Annicke: “Under his hat and his smiling little voice, he knew how to take a group on an adventure of collective writing and arouse the desire to write among those who are rarely given a voice. Calling himself a maieutician, a midwife of words, he allowed people to tell each other and imagine common stories. “ “The collection he created with Colères du present and Baleine editions, Nour and Norbert, has left its mark on many people who still speak of this strong and original bond that Ricardo knew how to forge with them ”, underlines the coordinator of Colères du Present “You will be able to find all those who have missed you so much even when they were alive”, writes Reynaldo Montserrat Galindo in tribute to his missing brother: “Sure you will reach out to them where their childhood and their dreams were broken, in the Pyrenees. Go, my brother, sing with Neruda and Jara, you had already joined their country… and then Durruti and the writers of the International Brigades, and Blum and Anaïs Nin, and Alfred Jarry. “

Living in Saint-Malo not far from Saint-Cast, sleeping “Deep in the fog”, and from Cancale, where René Vautier spent his last moments, Ricardo Montserrat had returned to Chile for three years. He was 66 years old.