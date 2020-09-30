He had become famous thanks to a little girl who hated soup and had no tongue in her pocket. From her parents, a housewife and an insurance agent startled by her maturity, the cheeky girl with the black hair and the eyes in the form of points, asked for explanations on the female condition, the dictatorship, the atomic war or Fidel Castro. A pure product of the 1960s, Mafalda was born as Quino tried to make money from advertising. The agency that recruited him is looking for cartoons for a brand of household appliances: Mansfield. All character names must begin with an M and Quino remembers a movie in which the heroine has that first name. The campaign is not retained and the drawings end up in a drawer. Thanks to the tenacity of Quino’s wife, Alicia Colombo, Mafalda’s adventures were first published in the weekly Primera Plana in Buenos Aires on September 29, 1964. Success was immediate, in Argentina and beyond. borders, but upon its release in Franco’s Spain, the comic was intended for adults. It is also censored in Bolivia, Chile and Brazil.

Born in 1932 in Mendoza, at the foot of the Andes, Joaquín Salvador Lavado Tejón was nicknamed Quino at the age of three to distinguish him from his uncle, a designer, to whom he owed his vocation. His parents, Republicans born in Andalusia, are very politicized and his grandmother is a fervent communist activist. ” As I was passionate about American cinema and listened to Sinatra, when there was a massacre, my grandmother would show me the picture and say to me: ‘Look what they did, your friends’ he said . At the age of thirteen, he enrolled in the Beaux-Arts but gave up quite quickly, tired of ” draw amphorae and plasters », And decides to devote himself to the drawing of humor. At eighteen, he left for Buenos Aires to look for a publisher and it was only after three years that the weekly Esto es agreed to publish it. In 1963 his first book appeared, “Mundo Quino”. For a long time, his drawings were silent. With simple dots to represent the eyes, he expressed fear, sadness or anger: “I draw badly because I express myself badly” he repeated.

In 1973, at the height of his success, he decided to stop Mafalda, so as not to repeat himself, out of respect for his readers. ” Sometimes I feel that people reproach me like a war criminal who, twenty-six years ago, would have killed nine people: the nine characters of the story ” he confided. The albums continue to sell by the thousands around the world and Mafalda’s adventures were adapted into a cartoon in 1993.

In 1976, following the coup d’état in Argentina, Quino went into exile in Italy and then in Spain. If he had stopped drawing in 2006, handicapped by sight problems, he had kept his subversive humor and his sense of the absurd. After the attack on Charlie Hebdo, he appeared in a wheelchair holding a sign “I am Charlie”: “Mafalda would have felt terrible pain” had said this close to Wolinski. Daniel Divinsky, the Argentinian publisher of Quino, announced his death on his twitter account: “Quino is dead. All the good people in the country and around the world will mourn him ”.