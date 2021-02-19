Musical tale then musical “Émilie Jolie” has toured the world since its creation in 1979. Its author, singer Philippe Chatel died on the night of Thursday to Friday, in his Parisian home, victim of a heart attack. He was 72 years old. It was his daughter “Émilie” who made the announcement. She was three years old when this adventure dedicated to her was composed and whose success has continued for forty years. At first, it was only a question of a rhyme evoking blue rabbits, a small stone or a hedgehog, characters who take the girl on an adventure in her picture book …

The success is immediate. The nice rhyme is transformed into a family ritornello and then a version is recorded for the disc, with many stars taking part in the game, such as Georges Brassens, Robert Charlebois, Louis Chedid, Françoise Hardy, Eddy Mitchell, Henri Salvador, Sylvie Vartan . They suspected, more than a million copies have passed, and the Grand Prix of the Academy of the disc is awarded to them. Television is not to be outdone with the director Jean-Christophe Averty, then a pioneer of new technologies and televisual effects who seizes the affair and offers a show bringing together all these performers for the Christmas party 1980 on Antenne 2 (now France 2).

The adventure continues. The choruses are still in many ears, and a producer suggests to Philippe Chatel to put the work back on the job to turn it into a musical. And it still works. At the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris, “Émilie Jolie” was on the bill for six months and delighted 200,000 spectators of all ages. Tours followed in France and beyond. Professional troupes and others of amateurs claim the rights, which are granted to them and innumerable versions, with more or less success, inevitably, see the light of day. The rhyme of the little rabbits and the hedgehog has even received the “label” of the National Education. In 2002, the Mogador theater in Paris still had full rooms, and a new version met its audience in 2018.

If he never complained about this unpredictable success, Philippe Chatel had to admit that he was casting a certain shadow on his new projects, speaking of a “lack of availability”. He who in 1972 was the first part of Georges Brassens at the Olympia – they were friends – was confined to the role of singer for children, a position already occupied in their own way on stages and TV sets by Chantal Goya or Dorothy again. At the start of his career, Philippe Chatel was qualified as a “charming singer” and we owe him several hits such as “Mister Hyde”, “My high school student”, “Yin-Yang”, “Everything to leave but to carry everything” without forgetting in 1977 “I like you Lili”. He is also the author of two novels written years later, including in 1988 “He will return” a largely autobiographical text. As for the question of knowing why the sweet starting rhyme was so successful, her daddy replied: “because it has never been in fashion!” Its history is timeless ”.