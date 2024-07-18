“Sledstvie.Info”: 788 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers missing in Krynki, Kherson region

Almost 800 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) “officially went missing” in the Kherson region. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Sledstvie.Info” with reference to data from the Ukrainian police.

Ukrainian soldiers missing in Krynki

About 800 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers went missing from October 2023 to June 2024 in the village of Krynki in the Kherson region on the left bank of the Dnieper. The publication specifies that the number of dead soldiers who were taken out of there is significantly less – 262 people during this time.

788 soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are wanted in Krynki as officially missing persons

A captured Ukrainian soldier said that the Ukrainian command prefers to recognize soldiers as missing in action so as not to take their bodies from the battlefield. According to him, most Ukrainian soldiers do not want to fight. In the current circumstances, they consider it the most reasonable decision to surrender to Russia.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces admitted retreating from Krynki and Urozhayne

According to the Liga portal, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted to retreating from Krynki and Urozhainoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The source of the publication explained that “it was impossible to continue holding positions in both settlements.”

In order to save the lives of the soldiers, the Ukrainian Armed Forces must retreat from the destroyed positions Liga’s interlocutor from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian military personnel from the Vostok group of forces took control of the settlement of Urozhainoye on July 14. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they are currently conducting demining operations there and clearing the area of ​​any remaining pockets of resistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian military cleared Krynki back in February

On February 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to the country’s President Vladimir Putin that the settlement of Krynki was under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces (RF). Shoigu emphasized that the settlement, which had become a bridgehead for Ukrainian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper, had been completely cleared.

The minister added that the commander of the Dnepr group, Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, informed him about the completion of the cleanup of Krynki. At the same time, Shoigu admitted that Ukrainian servicemen may remain in the basements of the village.

Later that day, Shoigu reported to Putin on the capture of Avdiivka. He noted that the operation had been well-planned and would probably be included in military textbooks.