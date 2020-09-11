The president of the National Museum of Natural History is alarmed on Franceinfo Thursday, September 10 of a “form of environmental anesthesia”.

The number of wild animals is in free fall around the world, according to the latest WWF barometer published Thursday, September 10. According to the NGO, nearly 70 percent of vertebrates, fish and even birds have disappeared over the past 50 years. For Bruno David, the president of the National Museum of Natural History, guest of franceinfo on Thursday, “we are facing a very spectacular acceleration of this decline”. He believes that we are in “a form of environmental anesthesia” where we don’t “not notice” of this decline. He points in particular to the loss of “60% of sparrows in the space of a few decades”.

Bruno David emphasizes “a progressive awareness” but who remains “out of step with awareness of the climate”. But he wants to be optimistic: “As soon as we make an effort, we will immediately see the product of our efforts” and to have “a return on investment”.

franceinfo: Is this WWF record dramatic?

Bruno David: It is a little sad because it is an observation which is implacable. It is not the first. The Museum is responsible for the national inventory of natural heritage. He had already warned about the decline of birds at the same time as the CNRS was saying two to three years ago. The IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) alerts regularly. Germany also alerted us to the decline of insects. We have the impression of repeating ourselves a lot and of making this observation of the declines in abundance of many species.

Does this provoke reactions?

I think there is a progressive awareness that is out of step with awareness of the climate, because it happened a little later. But nonetheless, if I want to be optimistic, I feel a realization. On the other hand, I am very worried because we are facing a very spectacular acceleration of this decline. It has accelerated in recent years. And then, above all, if we compare with the great crises of the geological past of the Earth, we go a hundred to a thousand times faster than during the very great crises of the past. So we are going very fast, even if, for the moment, there are relatively few extinct species.

What worries me a lot is that we are facing declines in abundance. There are fewer individuals within species, without the species even disappearing completely. Of course, in the end, they will eventually disappear. And that’s how the great crises of the past worked. So, we are on the same mechanism. Beyond some spectacular extinctions, we know very well that there are animals that have disappeared, including recently. There is a fish called the Chinese spatula, which was a Yang-Tse-Kiang fish. It is the largest freshwater fish that existed in the world. It was up to seven meters long, 450 kilos. And he died in the early 2000s, amid general indifference.

Does the difficulty come from the fact that it is difficult to see these species disappear? This is not necessarily visible in our daily lives, in urban areas in which the majority of French people live.

Yes of course. The WWF report talks about the decline of sparrows. We lost 60% of sparrows in the space of a few decades. And you don’t really realize it because you get used to seeing less and less. I often have the comparison of saying it’s a form of environmental anesthesia. In the morning, when you look at yourself in your mirror, you see yourself and you have the impression of having the same head as the day before. If we take a photo that is fifteen years old, we say to ourselves, after all I’ve changed. For biodiversity, it’s a bit the same. We get the impression that it’s always the same, that there are the same number of birds, the same number of flowers, the same number of insects. And then, when we take a step back, we realize that we are facing real very significant declines.

Awareness is different from climate issues. How do you explain it?

Yes, these phenomena are linked. But beyond that, the climate is relatively simple in that you take the humidity, the temperature and you have two parameters that allow you to quite understand your climate. Biodiversity is multiple. It can be the number of species, it can be the abundance of individuals, whether large or small species are disappearing, the role they play in ecosystems. It is much more difficult to convey as a message.

On the other hand, as far as the climate is concerned, if you take action by reducing or using your car less, it will be diluted in the global climate and you will perhaps see the results within 20, 30 or 40 years. On the other hand, for biodiversity, if we make an effort here and now, close to where you live, you will see the result within 2 to 3 years. There is a return on investment. You plant hedges in Beauce, for example. After a few years, and relatively few years, you will see biodiversity change in Beauce. So you have your return on your investment relatively quickly, unlike any action you will have to try to change the global climate.

Is there any good news in the midst of this slump?

It is often said that biodiversity and ecosystems are resilient. They have an ability to heal, to replenish themselves, which is absolutely remarkable. So, as soon as we make efforts, we will immediately see the product of our efforts. You just have to change your model, change your behavior, try to improve and we will see the results. It is not a question of preventing oneself from living. But without preventing ourselves from living, by influencing our behavior, by starting to change models, we will immediately have the return.