Orleans (Loiret), correspondence. Injury, breakage and breakage. Then, over time, as a pledge of reconciliation with fellow human beings, encounters, humanity and solidarity intermingle. Mainly built in working-class districts, including that of Blossières, in Orléans, where Jean-Pierre Perrin-Martin and his wife have been living for forty years, in a modest apartment. His deliberately naïve watercolors stand out against family photos and the few African reminiscences brought back from Egypt or Cameroon. The tireless activist, adorned with a smile that reflects a real interest in his neighbor, appears concentrated, almost tense. “I don’t mind being talked about, but I don’t want to be portrayed as a star. What matters are the people I have met, the fights I have led, ”asserts the little man with the gray beard. On the front of the stage jostle the big story and the smaller ones, like that of Mustapha, a young Moroccan who is guilty, in 1979, of the theft of a car radio. He then risks a prison sentence with his deportation to a country he barely knows. “His whole family was in France,” recalls Jean-Pierre. “We have set up a committee to defend him. At first, people said he just had to do that, then, after time for explanations, they realized that there was unequal treatment with a French born. »Demonstrations are organized in the city center. Mustapha is ultimately not expelled. This adventure gave birth, a few months later, to the Association for the Support of Immigrant Workers (Asti), founded in the 2000s by its donors.

The great story, Jean-Pierre crosses it in 1956, at the turn of his mobilization for Algeria. A young seminarian dedicated to a priesthood that will, for a time, be the pride of those around him, he is sent to command a group of about twenty men in an infantry regiment based north of Tizi-Ouzou . “Quickly, we realize that the Algerians hate us”, he says. This brilliant student, passionate about Latin and Greek, finds himself supervising excavations of villages where “the soldiers spill the children’s soup”. Then comes the specter of torture, denounced in his time by the journalist and communist activist Henri Alleg in his book The Question. Returning from leave, he learns that two young Algerians, arrested shortly before, were tortured and then sent to “fetch wood”. In other words, gone through arms. “I went to see my superior to restore my stripes. But he didn’t want it. “

Relieved of his military obligations, the young seminarian realizes to what extent the French understand nothing about the war which shakes the other side. He is angry with the rulers. “It was Guy Mollet, a socialist, who sent me there. And Mitterrand had order restored with a guillotine. My mistrust of the Socialist Party dates from that time. A good soldier of the Catholic and Roman Church, Jean-Pierre continues on his way. Despite the first doubts, he continued the missions in colleges and boarding schools.

In 1967, his meeting with Jean-Marie Muller, one of the founders and long-time animator of the Movement for a Non-Violent Alternative (Man), constitutes a new turning point. Together, they decide to return their military papers. The army tastes moderately this rebellion and pursues the thugs, who are condemned, two years later, to suspended prison. Bishop Riobé comes to testify on their behalf. “He suffered a lot of insults, even in the hall of lost steps,” recalls Jean-Pierre. In the process, the tormented priest finds balance in the eyes of Marie-Bé, a member of the Young Christian Workers (JOC). “We participated together in the events of May 1968. We watched each other and we understood that we loved each other,” he confides. He marries her and finds himself, ipso facto, excommunicated.

Jean-Pierre continues his quest for the terrestrial world by accepting a job as a delivery driver, then as a mechanic. “Exhausting and formative”, he sums up. But it is in social work that he will flourish. “The needs of working-class neighborhoods are not taken into account. They are neglected from the point of view of infrastructures, transport… ”In his militant career, he crosses paths with the Education Without Borders Network (RESF), the Circles of Silence, but also the Left Front, for which he has serious hopes. “I admire Pierre Laurent to have made accept an overtaking of the only Communist Party. It is an exciting adventure. “While waiting for a melodious tomorrow, Jean-Pierre is shaking up his Blossières district through the North Pole association, in order to thwart the endless institutional meetings, these” comedies where a handful of people come to slap the mayor. ” And, for the after, he conditions the change to good will: “I do not believe in the meaning of history. We only live through the vagaries of history, without knowing a great law. Your real limits are your birth and your death. And while you’re on stage, you try to do your best. “

Bio express

August 6, 1932. Born in Orléans.

October 1949. Entered the seminary.

May 1956. Departure for Algeria as an officer.

June 29, 1957. Ordained priest at the Sainte-Croix cathedral in Orleans.

March 1970. Marriage.

August 1972. Birth of his first daughter. Brief membership in the PSU.

1973. Arrival in the popular Blossières district, in Orléans.

1991. Creation of the Bâbord de Loire newspaper, which died out in 2009.

2012. Launch of a Left Front campaign council in Loiret.