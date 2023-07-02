Disappearance of streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode (repeat)

Tonight, Sunday 2 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the Italian television series Scomparsa will be broadcast again, directed by Fabrizio Costa with Vanessa Incontrada and Giuseppe Zeno, broadcast on Rai 1 from 20 November to 19 December 2017. Where to see Disappeared on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Disappeared live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Scomparsa on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are expected to be repeated on Rai 1? In all, six episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total: 12 episodes). The first Sunday July 2, 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 6 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):