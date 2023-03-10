The disappearance last month of bao fana banker and investor in the technology industry, has reignited interest in a recent Chinese phenomenon: the disappearance of billionaires.

The founder of the China Renaissance business group, with a client list that includes internet giants Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu, is considered a giant in the country’s technology sector.

Bao’s case has followed a well-known path: he disappeared for days before his company announced that it was “cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People’s Republic of China.”

As has also become customary, it is not yet known which government agency is conducting the investigation, what it is about, or Bao’s whereabouts.

The mystery surrounding his disappearance comes after several Chinese business leaders have disappeared in recent years.including Alibaba boss Jack Ma.

While missing billionaires tend to get a lot more attention, there have also been a number of less publicized cases of Chinese nationals going missing after participating in, for example, anti-government protests or human rights campaigns.

Bao’s disappearance has once again drawn attention to the view that this is one way President Xi Jinping is tightening his grip on China’s economy.

It came in the run-up to the annual National People’s Congress (NPC), a parliament where policies and reforms are formalized, at which plans were announced this week for the biggest overhaul in years of China’s financial regulatory system.

A new watchdog body for financial regulation will be established to oversee most sectors of finance.

Officials said this would close current loopholes caused by multiple agencies monitoring different aspects of China’s trillion-dollar financial services industry.

In 2015 alone, it was impossible to locate at least five executives, including Guo Guangchang, chairman of the Fosun International conglomerate, best known in the West for owning English Premier League soccer club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Guo disappeared in December of that year, and his company announced after his reappearance that it had been helping with investigations.

Two years later, Chinese-Canadian businessman Xiao Jianhua was kidnapped from a luxury hotel in Hong Kong.

He was one of the richest people in China and was jailed last year for corruption.

In March 2020, billionaire real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang disappeared after calling Xi a “clown” for his handling of the pandemic.

Later that year, after a one-day trial, Ren was sentenced to 18 years in prison on corruption charges.

The highest-profile missing billionaire is Alibaba founder Jack Ma. China’s richest person at the time disappeared in late 2020 after criticizing the country’s financial regulators.

The planned mega stock listing of fintech giant Ant Group has been shelved.

And despite donating nearly $10 billion to the “Common Prosperity” fund, he hasn’t been seen in China for more than two years. He has also not been charged with any crime.

Ma’s whereabouts remain unknown, although there have been reports that he has been seen in Japan, Thailand and Australia in recent months.

The Chinese government insists that the actions taken against some of the country’s wealthiest people have a purely legal basis and has vowed to root out corruption.

But Beijing’s actions also come against the backdrop of decades of liberalization of what is now the world’s second-largest economy.

This openness helped create a group of billionaires who, with their immense wealth, have the potential to wield considerable power.

Now some observers say that under Xi, the Chinese Communist Party wants to regain that power and is doing so in ways often shrouded in mystery.

The theory is this: Big business, especially the technology industry, saw its power grow under the policies of Xi’s predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao.

Before that, Beijing’s focus had been on the traditional centers of power, including the military, heavy industry and local governments.

Although he maintains tight control over these areas, Xi has broadened his focus to further control the economy.

His Common Prosperity policy has cracked down on much of the economy, and the tech industry has come under particular scrutiny.

“Sometimes these incidents are staged in order to send a broader message, particularly to a specific industry or interest group,” Nick Marro of The Economist Intelligence Unit told the BBC.

“At the end of the day, it reflects an attempt to centralize control and authority over a certain part of the economy, which has been a key feature of Xi’s style of rule for the past decade,” he added.

“Beijing remains focused on ensuring that large technology platforms and operators do not develop their own brands and influence that make them difficult to control and more likely to go against Beijing’s preferences,” said Paul Triolo, head of technology policy at Beijing. China from global advisory firm Albright Stonebridge Group.

Also key to Common Prosperity is the rule of law and that the rules apply to both rich and poor.

Beijing says the policy is aimed at narrowing the widening wealth gapwhich many agree if left unaddressed will be a major problem that could undermine the position of the Communist Party.

The country has seen rising inequality, and Xi is said to be facing pressure from far-leftists who want to move closer to the party’s socialist roots.

The mystery surrounding the disappearances of billionaires, as well as broader concerns about Beijing’s business approach, may have major unintended consequences.

Some China watchers suggest the government risks discouraging new business talent.

“The danger for Beijing in targeting tech billionaires is that it is putting more pressure on tech entrepreneurs hoping to become the next Jack Ma,” Triolo says.

Xi appears aware of the risk of spooking business confidence and, in a speech to NPC delegates this week, stressed the importance of the private sector to China.

But he also called on companies and private entrepreneurs to “be rich and responsible, rich and fair, rich and loving.”

In addition to the announcement of a new financial watchdog, bankers were also warned last month not to follow the lead of their “hedonistic” Western counterparts.

Commentators see this as further evidence that Xi has the financial system in his sights.

“In recent months, we have seen signs of the Common Prosperity agenda in financial services, particularly with regard to remuneration and bonus schemes for senior executives, as well as pay gaps between management and junior staff. “Marro says.

Whether or not Xi’s heavy hand against billionaires will help him significantly tighten his grip on power remains to be seen.

What is certainly at risk, however, is confidence in financial markets, businesses, and ultimately the Chinese economy as a whole.

