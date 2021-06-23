The doubts of the investigators on the disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli: this is what is happening

Despite the wonderful news of the finding of the little one Nicola Tanturli, in the last few hours they are some doubts emerged by the investigators on what happened. In fact, before closing the investigation file, the police want to hear the testimony of the child’s parents again.

The happy ending of this story arrived in the morning today. The journalist Giuseppe Di Tommaso, program correspondent ‘Live Life’, it has found it in an escarpment about 3 km away from home.

THE dark spots of this story seem to be 3: the reason why the little one had the shoes when it was found. The alarm raised 9 hours after his disappearance and some traces of blood find in front of the main door of his house.

Many people have noticed these little ones details. From what the two parents, Pina and Leonardo said, the child went to sleep around 21, on Monday 21 June.

They realized that it wasn’t in his bed, around midnight. They said at first, they tried to look for it on their own, but since the research did not bring the desired results, they asked Help to the police. However, the call to the switchboard arrived at 9 in the morning on Tuesdays. Why didn’t they sound the alarm first?

Also, everyone is wondering why little Nicola had at the feet of the sandals and I only wear one Red shirt. If it is true that the baby had been put to sleep the night before, because he had shoes and none dress?

The traces of blood in front of the door of Nicola Tanturli’s house

There is also a particular which has certainly not gone unnoticed. The agents who intervened in the searches, in front of the door of the family home, found some traces of blood.

It is not yet clear whether belong or not to the small, but these points “dark”Of the story, lead the investigators to still have many doubts. The Corriere della Sera, on this detail he stated:

