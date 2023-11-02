Regarding Kata’s disappearance in Florence, in the former Astor hotel, the rogatory request in Peru has ended. Investigators would not have found any trace of the 5-year-old girl

The letter rogatory in the South American country has been completed, but of 5 year old girl missing into thin air last June 10th in the former Astor hotel in Florence, occupied by foreign families, no sign. According to some testimonies Kata would be found in Peru for a child exchange. But in reality the investigators, who investigated together with their Peruvian colleagues, found no confirmation of this version.

There would be no useful elements in Peru that could help understand what happened to him Kataleya. Kata, as everyone called her, was 5 years old. Last June 10th she disappeared into thin air in the former occupied hotel on Via Maragliano in Florence.

There Prosecutor’s Office of Florence, in fact, has completed the rogatory letters with Peru. Investigators have already listened via video conference to 14 people who they thought might have useful information. But it seems that nothing new has emerged from these investigations which have taken the case across the ocean.

Investigators have listened to witnesses, relatives and friends who live in the family’s country of origin. The father of the missing girl himself had spoken of a kidnapping by mistake, revenge for an unpaid shipment of drugs.

The investigators also interviewed a paternal uncle of the 5-year-old girl, who is currently in prison in Lima. And also another Peruvian man who is in the same penitentiary and linked to a case of drug dealing that took place in Florence in April 2022.

Kata would not be found in Peru: this is what emerged from the letter rogatory with the South American country

The man heard in prison in Lima had been reported more than a year ago in Florence. The police found him in an apartment in the Novoli neighborhood with 13 kilos of marijuana. A woman and a little girl the same age as Kata also lived in that house.

Mother and daughter then moved to the illegally occupied former Florentine hotel. Perhaps Kata was mistaken for this little girl and kidnapped in revenge.