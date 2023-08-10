Kata’s uncle and the other 3 arrested were questioned: the judge, however, did not ask any questions concerning the disappearance of the child

Yesterday the interrogation of the little girl’s uncle was held kata and the other 3 people who are under arrest. However, the prosecutor, who is handling the case, did not ask them any questions concerning the disappearance of the child.

All 4 agreed to answer to questions, but they denied any involvement in the serious episode that occurred last year May 28thin the former Astor hotel.

A man who lived there told investigators he had been threatened with very large objects and having thrown himself from the window on the second floor, in order to escape to beatings. The accused have denied any such accusation.

The lawyer who defends them Eliza Baldocciat the end of the interrogation he told what happened and specified that the judge didn’t do it requests on the little girl. The lawyer stated:

They all answered the judge’s questions and there was no reference to the case of Kata’s disappearance. They all gave their version of events. Probably for the case of the little girl there will be a new interrogation, but it hasn’t been fixed yet. It may be that they too ask to be heard by the prosecutor because they absolutely want to be very clear about what happened that day. The uncle is certain that he has nothing to do with it, he lacks Kata and it is a constant thought even in this moment.

The Mysterious Disappearance of Kata

The facts began in the early afternoon of Saturday 10 June vanished into thin air. Her mother Kathrina said she had been entrusted to her uncle when she went out early in the morning to go to Work.

However, when she returned to the former Astor hotel, abandoned and illegally occupied, several minutes passed before making the sad discovery. That’s because the woman went to get one shower and looked for the daughter, only around 17.

At first he tried to look for her alone, but since there were no more traces of her, he reported her missing around 20. The agents immediately started the searches, but to this day no one has heard from him. The hypothesis is that someone may have taken her away for a matter concerning the rentals of the rooms of the former Astor hotel, in which he lived.