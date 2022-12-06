After the disappearance of little Caterina, the Carabinieri went to the funeral home and took away the body: the anger of the father

The news of the disappearance of the little girl Catherine, daughter of Gabriele Succi and Cristina Rosi, has left so much sadness in the heart of all of Italy. The Prosecutor of Arezzo has opened an investigation file and seized the body of the little girl, to proceed with the autopsy.

A decision that the father was unaware of, Caterina’s little body had been returned to him and the family was already organizing the funeral. Until’arrival of the Carabinieri to the funeral home, who took the little girl and carried his body to Sienawhere the coroner Marco Di Paolo will carry out all the tests required by the prosecutor.

But why this decision? The prosecutor wants to understand if there could be one connection between birth and death of the little one. An investigation file has been opened, four doctors are accused of culpable crime for little Catherine and of very serious injuries for his mother Cristina Rosi.

The latter was hit by a cardiac arrest when she was eight months pregnant. Doctors gave her an emergency caesarean section, but mother and daughter reported severe neurological damage. Caterina remained hospitalized for a long time, while mother Cristina went into a coma.

He met and embraced his little girl, for the first time, after two years. The woman is awake today, but as father Gabriele explained, he still cannot understand what is happening around her. He didn’t understand that her beloved child has passed away forever and that she won’t be able to never see her again.

The outburst of the father of little Catherine

Gabriel Succi he let himself go to a long outburst, published on social media, after the decision of the prosecutor.

He was forced to see the body of his little girl taken from the chapel. A little girl who has suffered throughout his short life.