Disappearance of little Kata, the investigators have the spotlights on three men and the parents questioned in the Prosecutor’s Office for 8 hours

The turning point could come about the disappearance of the little girl kata, in the last few hours. This is because the investigators have three names in their sights, of men who on that day of June 10 went to the former Hotel Astor to look for their uncle.

Furthermore, from the camera checks the agents also saw two vans who roamed in that area, in the afternoon in which the girl disappeared into thin air.

There has been no news of little Kata since June 10th. The last image in which you see is that of 15.01 in which a camera outside the structure records her as she goes out and then returns a few moments later.

From that moment of the little girl there is no more news. Once her mother returned to the hotel where she lived, before discovering the drama, she got one showerbut when she realized that her daughter was no longer there, she started on her own searches.

The complaint was made only at 20 of that same evening. Maybe Katherina realized that she alone she couldn’t do much. So the police started all the investigations of the case.

From that moment there are many tracks taken into consideration, but that of kidnapping seems to be the most plausible.

The investigation into Kata’s disappearance

In the last few hours, the investigators have turned their lights towards three men. On the day of her disappearance, they went to the hotel to look for their uncle. Moreover, his parents made him a new one interrogation in the Prosecutor’s Office.

The lawyer who defends them, has kept us to specify, that also in this occasion they have asked them to be heard. The prosecutor who is handling the case listened to them for approx 8 hours.

The investigators made a new search, but this time in some garage which are located in the nearby building of the Astor hotel. They used the luminol, perhaps to look for traces, which could help them in the investigation. They also searched a company local.