Disappearance of Kata in Florence, comes the turning point: 5 occupants of the former Astor hotel are under investigation, seen leaving with a “bag and trolley”

Breakthrough in the investigation disappearance of Kata, the Peruvian girl who disappeared into thin air from the former Astor hotel in Florence on the afternoon of June 10th.

The Prosecutor’s Office has in fact notified the warrant notices to five former occupants of the hotelwhere the little girl lived with her mother and brother, to carry out unrepeatable technical tests “aimed at ascertaining the presence of biological or genetic material and at extrapolating any DNA profiles from bags, trolleys and from taps in hotel rooms and to their subsequent comparison with that of the victim”.

Three of the suspects, explains a note from the prosecutor’s office – reports Corriere della Sera – they were filmed by cameras leaving with a bag and two trolleys, which due to their size could have hidden the little girl, from the former hotel on 10 June after Kata’s disappearance. Trolley and bag that the suspects would also have used on 17 June during the eviction of the building. “Two occupants of three separate rooms in whose bathroom taps were traces of presumed blood substance were identified on 11 June during searches carried out the day after Kata’s disappearance”.

