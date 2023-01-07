The Rio de Janeiro Civil Police are investigating the disappearance of 28-year-old German tourist Tom Klak. Witnesses said they had seen a man, with physical characteristics similar to those of Klak, going naked into the sea in Ipanema (south zone) late Wednesday afternoon. Now, firefighters are searching to locate him.

The case is being conducted by the Special Police Station for Tourism Support (Deat). The unit is also investigating a report of aggression by military police against US citizen Leonard Pacheco, 36, who would be Klak’s boyfriend.

Pacheco’s bags and the couple’s dog were found on the street and collected by a friend. The Police are ruling out, for the time being, any possible connection between the police approach to Pacheco and Klak’s disappearance. The reason is that the disappearance of the German was recorded on Wednesday, 4, before the police incident with the American. The Civil Police reported that they will request images from the cameras that are in the uniforms of the military police in search of records.

arrest and disappearance

Pacheco was arrested early on Thursday, hours after Klak allegedly entered the sea. The PM was called because the American would have tried to invade a building, on Rua Joana Angélica, in Ipanema. The police officers used an electroshock weapon to subdue him. Friends of the couple accuse the police of having acted with truculence.

After subduing Pacheco, the PM took him to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. He was admitted with bruises and suspected intoxication by chemical substances, informed the Municipal Secretary of Health. He was agitated and undocumented.

The military police involved in the occurrence were heard by the Civil Police. Footage from security cameras is being analyzed, according to the corporation. The American is expected to formally testify.

confusions

Pacheco and Klak arrived in Rio with their pet dog on December 28th to spend New Year’s Eve. They stayed at a hotel in Ipanema. Since then, the PM would have been triggered at least three times for occurrences involving Pacheco, according to the Folha de S.Paulo.

On Tuesday, the 3rd, the two would have used a fire hose to pour water into the hotel elevator. They were then expelled from the site. There is, however, no report of this incident.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the 4th, they tried to invade a building in the same neighborhood, which was confirmed by security camera footage, according to the Civil Police. The reason for the act is not known, but they could have rented an apartment through an app and got the wrong address.

Late Wednesday afternoon, around 5 pm, they were in Copacabana, also in the south zone, but they took different paths. Pacheco claims he took a taxi alone and doesn’t know where he went. At about the same time, cameras captured the image of a man resembling Klak entering the waters of the sea.

This man would have arrived at the beach wearing pink lycra pants, which he took off before entering the water. THE Estadão found that Pacheco confirmed that her boyfriend owns a piece of clothing in that color.

A few hours later, Pacheco would have made another invasion attempt, which resulted in the action of the PMs and the use of the electroshock weapon. At the hospital, doctors suspected intoxication caused by drug ingestion.