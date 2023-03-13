Not only a pity that the S-Max, among others, is leaving, but it also causes a mass layoff at Ford.

SUVs and crossovers, that’s where the market has moved. Those handy ‘minivans’ are a thing of the past and are hardly sold anymore. Still, I look back on it fondly. A bit boring, yes. But super handy. When moving a long time ago, a (small) piano had to be taken along. A colleague had a Ford Galaxy and hopla it fit right in. These cars were – and are – simply extremely practical and the S-Max was even named car of the year in the past. Too bad they are disappearing so slowly. Especially for the people she screwed together.

Mass layoffs at Ford in Spain

Ford is going to cut a good 1,100 jobs at the factory in Valencia, a spokesperson told Autonews. This is because production of the S-Max and Galaxy will stop. It’s over and out for these models. Customers want something different and Ford must therefore adjust their car production. The focus will be on SUVs and electric cars such as the Mustang Mach-E. So not surprising.

The end of the production line is expected to be in April this year. Earlier production of the Mondeo, which was also made in Valencia, stopped. The factory will still make the Ford Kuga and the Transit Connect van. There is a demand for these models. Ford is doing everything it can to ensure that the round of layoffs goes smoothly. The company does this in close consultation with the trade union partners. It is quite something when suddenly so many people are on the street in the same municipality or district. That has a lot of impact.

Challenges

Just like with almost every brand, Ford has to keep up to make sure the changes are properly implemented in the company. This includes painful decisions. Across Europe, the American company will scrap 3,800 jobs for now. The job losses will have consequences for Germany in particular, where 2,300 jobs will disappear and for England, where 1,300 jobs will be cut.

You think: these people can work on the SUVs and electric cars, right? Yes, there is. But an EV powertrain is easier to make and can therefore be realized with less personnel. Many technical people will lose their jobs, but also employees who are involved in administration, marketing and sales. Technical progress is good, but it comes with a price tag and for some people that’s their job.

