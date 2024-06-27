Authorities are on the trail of Taylor Casey, a 41-year-old American – originally from Chicago – who disappeared several days ago in the Bahamas. Recently, it was reported that her cell phone was found in the water.

The woman was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, at Paradise Island, a tourist area on the coast of New Providence. During those days, he was visiting the country to attend a yoga retreat, an activity he has practiced for 15 years.

Bahamas authorities released the wanted poster. Relatives indicated, as a physical description, that Casey is “a light-skinned black woman, approximately 1.70 meters tall and 75 kilos in weight, with brown hair and brown eyes.”

The woman was last seen on Wednesday, June 19, on Paradise Island, a tourist area off the coast of New Providence. Photo:Royal Bahamas Police Force

“On June 20, we asked the police to investigate and informed the US Embassy and Casey’s family,” the Bahamas retreat center said.

They also explained that they only became aware of her disappearance the next day, when she did not attend classes that morning. “We urge anyone with information regarding Ms. Casey’s whereabouts to contact local law enforcement immediately. The Ashram is working with authorities on their investigation. Your assistance is greatly appreciated,” they added in the short statement shared on Instagram.

What have the relatives said?

In the midst of the search, relatives opened a Facebook page where they share recent information about the missing woman. “We are deeply concerned for Taylor’s safety and well-being. “We want Taylor home,” was the call of his mother, Colette Seymore.

The mother also noted that her daughter “was excited to share her yoga retreat experience with others upon her return” and said it was not normal for her whereabouts to be unknown: “Taylor would never disappear like that,” she added.

Taylor Casey. Photo:Facebook Alexandra Anderson Share

How is the investigation going?

On the other hand, the authorities have been quite secretive with the investigation and have not released details about the circumstances of the disappearance or clues to his whereabouts.

The only thing that has been known is that they found Casey’s cell phone in the water, but it is not known how far from the retreat site, as detailed. CNÑ.

However, Chief Superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Chrislyn Skippings, said in a press conference that they had been searching for the American using drones, search and rescue dogs, divers and checking the security circuit cameras in the area. “We have carried out an extensive investigation into the matter,” he said.

In his statements, Skippings also stressed: “Our priority is to find Taylor and find Taylor in good health,” cited by CNÑ.

It is worth remembering that, since January of this year, The United States issued a security alert for citizens considering traveling to the Bahamas, This is due to the numbers of homicides and violence in the country.

The State Department urged its fellow citizens to exercise great caution and caution, especially if they go out at night.

