Michel Vuillermet was a discreet, elegant filmmaker, a great scholar who filmed the world with curiosity and intensity. He knew how to find humanity in all kinds of weather, in all winds. Like many of his generation, Michel Vuillermet studied at Idhec, the film school, and began in the profession as a camera operator, then assistant director before directing his first film, the Rules, in 1980, with among others Patrick Chesnais, François Perrot, Yves Afonso and Emmanuelle Riva.

The director and the working class heroes

During the 1980s, he put his talents as a filmmaker at the service of the cult show, the Children of rock, created by Pierre Lescure. When the show stops, Vuillermet has enough material to make his own film, We, the children of rock! (1992). A film in which we meet kids from Le Havre rehearsing pure rock in the grandfather’s barn; children of workers from the Peuge (Peugeot factories) in Sochaux who, from the roof of their city, look at the factory and refuse to die at the task like their parents; in Brest, an unknown young man in a jazz club called Miossec; in Bordeaux, a group not yet complete, they lack a singer, but we see Denis Barthe, the future drummer of Noir Désir. Rarely has the expression of “working class hero” been embodied better than in this film. It is a rebellious film like its young heroes who play life to death their future on desperate riffs.

Humanity brought to light

Music, Michel Vuillermet will return to it in 2000 with Zafair Kaya, named after this young Mauritian singer, inventor of séggae, a mixture of reggae and sega, traditional music from Mauritius. On February 21, 1999, Kaya was arrested after a concert for the decriminalization of cannabis and died in police custody. His death provokes major demonstrations in the streets of Port-Louis. Vuillermet was there. He will film everything. The following year, he realized Algeria, memories of the raï, film that goes back to the sources of this music synonymous with freedom and emancipation for a whole section of Algerian youth.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jgZgm-Gt1g8

In the meantime, he realized Red africa (1997), revealing Soviet influence on the continent during the Cold War; Saddam Hussein, ruler of Baghdad (2002), an edifying portrait of the Iraqi president; Edward VIII, the bankruptcy of a king (2004), the itinerary of a bad offspring of English royalty who, once deposed, did not hesitate to frequent Nazi dignitaries.

We could still quote in his filmography Edmond Charlot, Algerian publisher (2005), portrait of the historical publisher of Camus; Évian 38, the fear conference (2009), on the cowardice of Western democracies which will abandon Austrian and German Jews to Hitler. His latest film, Marie Curie, beyond the myth (2011), is an intimate portrait of this so secretive woman. Michel Vuillermet left without making any noise. He was a generous filmmaker, whose work never ceased to shed light on our humanity.