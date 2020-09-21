A voice, like a whisper, a whisper, whose range and musicality so singular, perhaps its English origins, grabbed you. Whatever his role, Michael Lonsdale had the right intonation, the sense of melody and rhythm, unfolding his lines like long confessions or haiku style, which testify to a long work of meditation and concentration, a incarnation of the character through the voice, the body, the gaze, all these essential tools that must be constantly sharpened. This voice, considered too weak, had almost got the better of his taste for theater and cinema.

Revealed to the general public by François Truffaut

This weakness, he made his strength. In 1955, he landed a first role in the theater and another in the cinema the following year. From then on, he will not stop playing, alternating between studios and boards. When Truffaut offers him to play successively in Stolen kisses and The bride was in black, Michael Lonsdale has already worked for ten years but this collaboration with one of the leaders of the new wave will allow him to broaden his notoriety. At the theater, he will play in the productions of Raymond Rouleau, Laurent Terzieff, André Barsacq, Jean-Marie Serreau, and more recently of Peter Brook, Claude Régy, Georges Aperghis, Jacques Nichet or even Michel Didym. In the cinema, Orson Welles, François Truffaut, Joseph Losey, Louis Malle, Marguerite Duras, Jean-Pierre Mocky, Jean Eustache, Jean-Daniel Pollet, Jean-Jacques Annaud or even Xavier Beauvois will call on Lonsdale. He knew how to play everything and, if he aroused admiration in his dramatic roles, he knew how to switch to the comic register with a sort of very British detachment, taking the viewer by surprise.

Lonsdale’s career never ends. He has played in many TV films, short films, lent his voice for dubbing, video games, been the voiceover for many documentaries, recorded dozens of audio books, for young and old alike.

Writer, but also painter who enjoyed a certain esteem, he devoted his entire life to his profession as an artist.

He had a great and beautiful love in his life, Delphine Seyrig. But she was not free. It was her or nothing, he had once confided. Nothing, maybe not quite because in another love he has undoubtedly found, with his eyes turned to the sky, a reason to hope. “It’s never too late for true love”, he wrote …