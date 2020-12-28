If Avignon is theater in summer, Amélie Grand had invented that in the cold season, dance offered itself a festival with the Hivernales, “a beautiful title all in whiteness” (Dominique Dupuy), an event animated by hand as a master, for more than thirty years, by this luminous woman, of strong personality, attentive to all the currents, that we have been given to cross, many times in the City of the Popes.

A must for contemporary dance

The Hivernales – small budget but high ambition – have fostered the emergence of many talents. All styles of dance were present there. Hip-hop, for example, was quickly received. There were as many young shoots as well as established artists, including Susan Buirge, Maguy Marin, Dominique Bagouet, Lucinda Childs, Philippe Decouflé, Boris Charmatz, Odile Duboc, Elsa Wolliaston, François Verret, Daniel Larrieu, Olivier Dubois, Thomas Lebrun … Combining workshops and performances, this week of dance in the heart of winter had become a major event of the year and a major event in contemporary dance.

The lady in white

Born in July 1936 in Sables-d’Olonne (Vendée), Amélie Grand developed an early passion for the sport which she practiced with tenacity. Blonde young woman with a long braid, often dressed in white, she graduated from Ensep (Normal School of Physical Education). She ignites for the theater, the cabaret and discovers contemporary dance. She taught this discipline at the university of Nanterre, then collaborated, in 1968, with the director Gabriel Monnet, at the Théâtre de Nice.

She then directs, in parallel, dance training for preparatory classes for the physical education teacher. In 1974, she was appointed “dance and theater” advisor to the Vaucluse departmental youth and sports directorate. She opened the first contemporary dance classes at the University of Avignon.

From the Hivernales in Avignon to the Trans Danse Europe

In 1977, with a group of friends, she had “the somewhat crazy idea of ​​organizing a week of dance in the city of the theater”. The following year, it becomes Les Hivernales. She therefore manages to impose dance in the city of the theater. We remember the unexpected theme of the 2007 edition: “And you find that funny? “. In 2000, the Hivernales had innovated.

On the strength of the European city of culture label awarded to Avignon in 2000 (along with Bergen, Bologna, Brussels, Krakow, Helsinki, Prague and Reykjavik) the idea had come to beat the countryside in these different cities. This gave Trans Danse Europe 2000. The result was made visible in preview in Avignon, with ten traveling companies selected by all the welcoming structures. The company Kubilaï Khan Investigations, with its show “Soy”, had been selected for France.

A program full of surprises and requirements

Les Hivernales was part of the “In” of the Avignon summer festival in 1991, before becoming a National Choreographic Development Center (CDCN), a permanent structure, supported by local communities and the State, located on rue Guillaume Puy. In February 2009, Amélie Grand, before passing the torch, signed her last programs, on the theme of “Strange Dances”, with Mallarmé’s work placed in the center, as well as a creation by Andy de Groat, a female version of “Faune” by Anna Ventura, pieces by David Wampach, South African Nelisiwe Xaba and the butoh group Sankaï Juku.

A program full of surprises and requirements as was Amélie Grand. “She was a strong woman who was able to forge links with other institutional partners and stand up to politicians to assert the presence of dance”, explains Isabelle Martin-Bridot, director of Hivernales since 2017, who has worked with her. since 2004. “She was also an artist who knew how to listen to dancers and talk to them”. The 43 e Hivernales edition should be held from February 10 to 27 in Avignon.