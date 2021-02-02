Former communist senator mayor of Fontenay-sous-Bois Jean-François Voguet has died at the age of 71, the municipality of Val-de-Marne announced on Tuesday. The honorary councilor has disappeared as a result of the Covid, according to his “Friend and comrade” former deputy Jean-Claude Lefort, who salutes the memory of a “Good man”. “Fontenay loses a great man”, also sums up the municipality today headed by Jean-Philippe Gautrais, to whom Jean-François Voguet left the reins in 2016.

Born in Paris in 1949, the former parliamentarian was first elected municipal councilor in 1977. He also sat on the departmental council in the 1980s, before becoming a senator between 2004 and 2011. “Make the voice of Fontenay heard, act even more for our development, while respecting the environment, defend public service and promote solidarity more than ever”, advocated the former city councilor when leaving the post of mayor, which he had held since 2001. Recommendations reflecting his commitment and his militant career, which gave rise to numerous tributes on Tuesday.

“Jean-François was very committed, at the service of the population and of his city that he loved so much. The emotion aroused by his disappearance is great ”, reacted the national secretary of the PCF, Fabien Roussel. It was “A man of openness who sought to unite in the common interest”, greeted Laurence Cohen, senator of the department, while the CRCE group paid particular tribute to the “Tireless defender of the sports movement”. Described by the president of the department of Val-de-Marne, Christian Favier, as a “Communist militant attached to the rally” and “Concerned about the fate of the most vulnerable in our society”, he leaves many solidarities as a legacy.