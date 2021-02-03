And first of all, he was handsome. And charming. Filmmaker, Communist, Jean-Daniel Simon made films and campaigned for his party for the same reasons: to share his ideas, what he had learned. Passionately: he remained a communist militant, even though it was no longer very fashionable in the world that was his.

Pialat’s assistant, Vadim …

Born in 1942 in Salon-de-Provence, he entered cinema at 17, as an assistant, from Pialat to Vadim via Guy Gilles for love at sea (1965) in which he also played a role. Because he was also an actor, in some films and, much later, in Thiaroye Camp (1987) by Ousmane Sembène, he was to play the role of a French officer unwilling to protect the mutinous Senegalese skirmishers.

Then it was television, with its participation in some of the most notable shows, Sun Dam Dom or Five Columns in the spotlight, among others. And, in 1967, the first feature film, the Girl opposite. Fifteen more were to follow, dark and cruel but quite conventional Adelaide (1968), from a short story by Gobineau, sadly Black sector (1987).

Close to Angela Davis’ liberation campaign

Such was not, however, the general tone of his work. Quite the contrary: after They (1970), a comedy close to science fiction, he was to direct It always rains where it’s wet (1974), fiction on an electoral campaign in Lot-et-Garonne in which two candidates for the deputy clash, one communist, the other on the right, and we can not doubt which of the two could have voted director. This in no way detracts from the accuracy of the tone, from the love of a terroir which brings this snapshot of a political moment to a place very precisely captured, accent included. The film won the Paul Vaillant-Couturier prize. An episode of the television series Cinema 18, “Un été à Vallon” (1975), followed in the same vein, and it was, after a stay in the United States,Angela Davis, the sequence (1976), who contributed significantly to the campaign in France for the liberation of the activist. And his last intervention in the cinematographic field was his participation in the filmWe undocumented people, in 1997.

From the Society of Film Directors to the Directors’ Fortnight.

We went a little fast on the filmography. The other great moment of this full life was his participation in the creation of the Society of Film Directors (SRF), born out of the excitement of Cannes in May 1968, followed by the Estates General of Cinema in Paris during in summer, no less effervescent. The idea arose that it was necessary to shake up the Cannes Film Festival quite savagely, where the countries represented themselves chose the films worthy of being shown there. It should be up to the filmmakers, the best judges, they said at the SRF, to choose them and show them. Thus was born the Directors’ Fortnight, for which the first name chosen was Cinema en liberté, very much in tune with the times. But it is under that of Fortnight that it was immediately designated. Pierre-Henri Deleau, actor, was appointed general delegate. Elected Deputy Secretary General of the SRF that same year, Jean Daniel Simon became his deputy. And the party began, feast of the world’s cinemas. These two, the Communist Simon and the Gaullist Deleau, had the same love and the same desire for discovery.

The happy time of meetings and works in freedom

So it was with filmmakers from all over the world that they would go shopping. And addresses were not lacking. “The Langlois affair”, at the beginning of 1963, had mobilized filmmakers from all over the world around Paris. They were requested by those in charge of the Fortnight. South America, and first of all Brazil, where Cinema Novo flourished, answered present: two films were showing that year, Barravento, by Glauber Rocha, and Mémoires de la prison, by Nelson Pereira dos Santos. And the first two Cuban films to reach France were shown there. Cannes dropped the tuxedo all the more readily as the Fortnight films were displayed in a modest neighborhood theater. Each year, then, would bring its share of surprises, from the American Spike Lee to the Japanese Oshima.

It is on these happy times of encounters with the world that Jean-Daniel liked to linger. We measure the contribution of this filmmaker to the circulation of works, to his attachment to defending a cinema in freedom. His films attest to this. It always rains where it’s wet is a pure moment of happiness, a film about the peasantry funny, irreverent. Just like its director.