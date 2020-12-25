Classic but not conventional! Ivry Gitlis, who passed away in Paris on Christmas Eve, will have worn this brilliant grain all his life making a melodic line a piece of history. This violinist, born in 1922 in Haifa, then in Palestine, of Ukrainian Jewish parents, has always known what he wanted. Including when he moved to Paris in 1960. “How did I start playing? I just wanted a violin, even though I was so small that I couldn’t even play it. But I decided. I chose the violin, and at the age of six, I started ”. Perseverance made man.

As the saying goes, Ivry Gitlis will have survived the century. But that is not the point. Ten, twenty, thirty or a hundred years, life is only worth through experiences, confrontations with others. With the others. For purists, Gitlis undoubtedly had flaws. His unorthodox virtuosity, his playing that took crossroads and an incredible presence on stage made him an extraordinary artist. This is undoubtedly what pushed him to explore the music of today, as he had done with Iannis Xenakis, in 1972, by making his instrument available to this solo work. The Italian composer Bruno Maderna wrote in 1971 “Piece for Ivry”. He also knew how to dust off unjustly forgotten scores. Alban Berg’s “Concerto in memory of an angel” has thus remained an absolute reference. But we must quote Bela Bartok, of whom he was one of the unforgettable performers, perhaps because of this metallic sound distilling notes like drops of mercury.

Atypical, Ivry Gitlis was in many ways. In 1963, for example, he was the first Israeli musician to perform in the USSR, whereas a few years earlier he was making his debut in the United States. An unusual experience in the middle of the Cold War! It is because the man likes to share his passions. In addition to the very serious stages, he attended a lot, in the eighties, the sets of Jacques Chancel and his famous show “the Grand Chess Board”. A popular “must” which allows him to popularize classical music with the general public, even if he says that “classical music does not exist”. One way to break down barriers. No wonder, under these conditions, that he was at the origin of Festivals like that of Menton and especially that of Vence, at the beginning of the seventies where Michel Legrand and Léo Ferré rubbed shoulders. A little Woodstock where we listened to the music lying on the grass… A Léo Ferré whom he notably accompanied in “The Foreigners” and with whom he shared this silvery mane. He has also performed with jazz cellist Stéphane Grapelli and the group The Dirty Mac, consisting of John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Mitch Mitchell, and performed with the Stones in The Rock and Roll Circus in 1968.

He is committed to ensuring that the Israeli-Palestinian peace process is successful. What he won’t see. In 1988, he became Unesco Goodwill Ambassador. In 2008, he co-founded the association “Inspiration (s)” to make classical music accessible to all audiences and give the opportunity to talented musicians to play for these audiences.

An anti-conformist of music left with his violin, a Stradivarius of 1713. An artist who, in 2010, confided in the Cross to say that “beyond the emotion, it was important to transmit to the public such a heritage of beauty, in these times of ideological manipulation ”.