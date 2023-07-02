Disappearance: how many episodes, duration and when the TV series ends (repeat)

How many episodes are planned for Disappearance, the TV series with Vanessa Incontrada rerun on Rai 1? We tell you right away: in all, six episodes of two episodes each will be aired (total: 12 episodes). The first Sunday July 2, 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 6 August 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Sunday 2 July 2023

Second episode: Sunday 9 July 2023

Third episode: Sunday 16 July 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 23 July 2023

Fifth episode: Sunday 30 July 2023

Sixth episode: Sunday 6 August 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Disappearance on Rai 1 last (duration)? The airing is scheduled for six Sunday evenings from 21.25 to 23.15. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 2 hours.

We have seen how many episodes are planned for Disappearance, but where to see them on live TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.