The native of standard and communist Paris, Georges Azenstarck, “Jojo”, died on September 2 in Marseille. It’s initially an incredible skilled of pictures who leaves us. Near Willy Ronis and Robert Doisneau, the reporter photographer at Humanity from 1956 to 1968, there have been many studies in a rustic crossed, in these years of the chilly struggle, by social actions and pacifist and anti-colonialist struggles. In Paris in 1961, he might be one of many uncommon photographers to cowl the repression towards the Algerians and the various “ratonnades”. With Serge Gautier, he notably photographed the massacres of militants on October 17, 1961. This earned him being referred to as as a witness in the course of the trial towards Maurice Papon, accountable for the police rampage. Through the strikes and demonstrations of Might 68, he’s additionally on all of the grounds and captures many sights within the occupied factories and the nights on the barricades with the scholars. After 1968, he created an affiliation of photographers reporters who labored primarily for the union press, specifically for the weekly working life. In 1979, when he joined the Rapho company, he determined to overcome new horizons and journey over fifty international locations searching for individuals’s lives and the world of labor.

In Fundamentals of the world (Eden, 2002), prefaced by his buddy Gérard Mordillat, he returned to this life within the service of social pictures . An actual take a look at our humanity too that he was capable of share with Henri Alleg in the Dragon Age, a report and a few ideas on China immediately, and maybe tomorrow, and introduced throughout an exhibition “Historical past and representations in Seine-Saint-Denis 1954-1974: slums” in 2007 in Montreuil and Alliance française de Dalian in 2008 with photographer Zhu Xianmin.

In a nonetheless current interval, he labored, the gadget slung over the shoulder, at Roger-Viollet. His funeral will happen on Friday September 11 at 3:30 p.m. on the cemetery of Bagneux (Hauts-de-Seine). Humanity expresses its condolences to his household and family members.