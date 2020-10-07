Eddie was good! Eddie Van Halen was even a very good guitarist! At the age of 65, the founder of the eponymous hard-rock group died, following, as press releases often claim, a very long illness. Van Halen, which had been founded in Pasadena (California) by Eddie, his older brother Alex on drums and the hopping David Lee Roth as frontman, was very successful in the 1980s.

Almost inventor of hard-rock FM, the group owes its fame to a cover of the Kinks, You Really Got Me, in 1981. But let’s come back to our “porn stars” from the southwest of the United States, who, following this success, piled up a few others, including the famous Jump, which we can always hear at the Stade Vélodrome at the entrance of Marseille players. Considered a virtuoso guitarist, Eddie even had the honor of seeing Michael Jackson in person ask him to refine the unforgettable solo of Beat it, released in 1982.

The result was however less to match. With the departure in 1985 of David Lee Roth, the group quickly lost its splendor. Even the return of peroxidized blond in 2007 during a tour does not change anything. The hard-rock FM saw the storm of grunge, metal, metal trash.

Glory gone, disease lurking, in 2012, the group must cancel a tour in Japan due to an emergency operation of the guitarist. But it was in 2000 that all the lights had turned red. Eddie Van Halen had part of his tongue removed due to a tumor he attributed to the use of metal picks: “I was using metal, bronze and copper picks, which I always held in my mouth, exactly where I had cancer of the tongue. “ No doubt, but besides that he was also a heavy smoker and drug user.

He said he had been drinking and smoking since the age of 12, but had not yet spent his career partying. “I don’t drink for fun… Alcohol and cocaine are things I use in private, for work and creativity. “ By dint of excess, he had become despite everything “Alcoholic” and assured – probably rightly – not really remember having composed the most famous pieces of his group: ” I do not remember. It just comes to me like that! “ So that’s just how he left the stage at the start of the week to join once and for all the gotha ​​of the missing six-string virtuosos.