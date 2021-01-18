There are necros that we would prefer not to have to write, nightmares of sad spectators who make you want to abandon all decorum to scream: “Piss off.” Jean-Pierre Bacri, the itching hair of French cinema and theater, died at age 69 from cancer. It’s an understatement to say that we liked him. In front of you, he wore the same tongue-in-cheek look as in those movies, that way of staying upright in his boots with cold humor.

Brilliant popular actor, screenwriter who excelled in his propensity to track down the quirks of bourgeois, beaufs, idiots to embody on the screen a gruff and endearing version, he is inseparable from Agnès Jaoui, a time his companion in the city . Together they wrote We know the song, Smoking / No Smoking, A family resemblance, Kitchen and outbuildings, the Taste of others, Like an image, Talk to me about the rain, At the end of the story, Public square. Their films have become signatures. “Les Jacri” for Resnais. Are we going to see the last Bacri-Jaoui? we commonly said.

César Award for Best Supporting Actor in We Know the Song

It is enough to quote a few titles of films or plays to remember how Bacri accompanied our lives: the Sense of the party, Didier, Kennedy and me or My best friends. He also knew how to serve young filmmakers ( Goodbye Gary, by Nassim Amaouche…) in this incarnation of grumpy antiheroes in order to flush out ordinary stupidity, racism, sexism or cowardice. In his plays and films, Bacri is the bulky uncle whose baldness is tempered by a form of fragility. “I don’t like playing the roles of wonderful guys who get in trouble. They piss me off these films, I want to type their writers ”, he explained in an interview with Humanity Sunday on the occasion of the release of Sense of celebration.

Born in Algeria in 1951, he emigrated to Cannes in 1962. He embarked on studies of letters before going to Paris in the 1970s. In the texts, he discovers a reality other than that encountered during his youth. “They showed me what I took for granted was stupid bullshit. ” In 1977 he wrote Quite simply, his first play. Others quickly follow. In the cinema, small jobs follow one another until Big Pardon, where his role as a pimp helps him make himself known to a wider audience. Two years later, in 1985, he was nominated for the César for Best Supporting Actor in Subway, of young Luc Besson, a cop ridiculed by a loulou mounted on wheels in the corridors of the Paris metro. But the decisive meeting took place in 1987 in a play by Pinter, the birthday. There, he crosses the road of Agnès Jaoui. They will not separate anymore.

Nine scenarios co-written with Agnès Jaoui

In 1992, they wrote with four hands Kitchen and outbuildings, an adapted room on the big screen. A family resemblance, in 1996, will have the same double life. In 1997, they composed for Alain Resnais We know the song, the most cinematic French variety playlist in history. She also offers him a César for Best Supporting Actor. In 2000, the duo changed their team. Both continue to write together but Agnès Jaoui goes behind the camera to the taste of Others. In all, they will make five films. “Every time we write with Agnès, we don’t want to change the face of the world. But, if there are, out of the million spectators, 50 or 100 people modified by our purpose, that’s always taken. This is the reason why I still do this job as a screenwriter ”, he confessed.

Bacri had a sense of the phrase and a way of saying that he would not be made to mistake bladders for lanterns. “I can’t make a movie if the subliminal message doesn’t suit me. My integrity takes priority over my career or my acting ambition. ” His career, precisely, was beautiful and full. Even if he never obtained, despite six nominations, the César for best actor, he received five, including four as a screenwriter with Jaoui, and made millions of spectators laugh. How not to appreciate an artist who throws you: “The only fairy tale I can’t help but believe is that I’m on the left. I do believe in fairy tales because I am on the left and I naively believe that the powerful can be forced to respect the weak. I am on the left because you can constrain the powerful and tell them that it cannot happen so easily. Weak people starve in the street. Whether you like it or not, you have to share. “ Bacri, we already miss you.