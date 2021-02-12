Netflix’s new true crime series, Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil, has prompted netizens to seek more information about the iconic Los Angeles building.

Docuserie has presented the case of Elisa Lam, a 21-year-old student who disappeared in 2013 and was found dead days later on the roof of the hotel. So far, the circumstances surrounding his death are a mystery.

The story behind Hotel Cecil

The Cecil Hotel is a very famous building in Los Angeles. Photo: Netflix screenshot

Opened in 1927, Hotel Cecil was recognized from the beginning as an important business center. Its 19 floors and 700 rooms always served as an attractive hook for its clients. Over the years, his fame put aside the big dinners and events to give way to police cases so complicated that many have not been solved until today.

Thanks to Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil, we have learned that 17 crimes have been officially registered inside the building. However, on the Netflix series, Amy Price, who was the site manager for 10 years, claims to have seen a total of 80 deaths.

From the serial killer Richard Ramirez, who was a tenant of the hotel, going through the 1947 case of Elizabeth short, found dead near the building and whose case was never solved, the Hotel Cecil is known locally for hiding more than one disturbing story.

What is exposed in the docuserie about Elisa Lam?

Crime scene includes interviews with investigators, guests and hotel employees who witnessed the incident, according to information provided by the streaming service.

Since when did you see Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil on Netflix?

The four-episode season 1 is available on Netflix from February 10, 2021.