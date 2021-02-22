On January 31, 2013, Elisa Lam, a Canadian of Asian origin disappeared without a trace in Los Angeles. The young woman, who was spending a few days on vacation on the west coast of the United States, one fine day disappeared. When the police started working on the case, they came across a video showing the 21-year-old girl alive for the last time. It was a very strange sequence of about four minutes. Elisa would get into the elevator of the Cecil Hotel, where she was staying, and would press all the buttons on the elevator, without rhyme or reason. Then he’d lean out, look to the right, and huddle back in the corner of the elevator, as if trying to hide from someone. Finally, he would come out of it and after moving his hands and arms in a clearly erratic way, he would disappear on the left side. Days later – and this is a spoiler if you don’t know the story – specifically on February 19, his body was found in one of the four rooftop tanks, which provided water to guest rooms, a kitchen and a cafeteria. .

Video.



The video of Elisa Lam.



Now, ‘Crime scene: disappearance at Hotel Cecil’, reconstructs the last days of the young woman’s life and her strange death. This documentary ran various dangers, divided into four chapters and signed by Joe berlinguer, expert in the genre of ‘true crime’ and responsible for the most interesting ‘The Ted Bundy tapes’. The first of them is that being such a well-known case, it seemed difficult to provide new clues around an event that has gone around the entire planet and has been covered, in depth, by spaces of fraud such as ‘Fourth millennium’. And, in part, it is so. ‘Disappearance at the Cecil hotel’ gives voice, among other people, to several of the inspectors who worked on the case, to the person in charge of the autopsy, to the two tourists who warned that the water was barely coming out with pressure and that it did with a yellowish color and a sweet taste, to the director of the hotel that season, as well as to the worker who finally found the body, bringing the viewer closer to the different processes of an investigation with some failures that left the department in evidence.

Berlinguer directs much of the footage to delve into the figure of Elisa, an introverted and intelligent young woman, whom we are getting to know through the kind of diary that the young woman wrote on her account on the Tumblr social network. Diagnosed with bipolarity, she often relieved herself by writing texts about depression and the mood swings that the disease caused her, but she also made clear in her space on the net her tastes for art and, specifically, photography. ‘Disappearance at the Hotel Cecil’ also tries to describe a 19-story hotel, inaugurated in full luxury in 1927, which after the crash of 29 was becoming an accommodation for tourists on a low budget and all kinds of people who had no where drop dead. Thus, the black legend of a cursed place began to be cultivated, where murderers and drug addicts stayed. A black legend that the documentary stretches, almost in a childish way, slipping the problems of the central neighborhood in which it sits – as in many other American cities, the center is not the most recommendable; the police officers of the documentary assure that every day they have at least three notices of Skid Row-, talking about the dead by overdoses that have been in their rooms or revealing that a serial killer stayed there. You see.

Above, aerial view of the Cecil hotel; below, Tim Marcia, one of the inspectors who worked on the case; Amy Price, hotel manager when the event occurred.

It is not, however, the worst of a documentary series that fuels all the conspiracy theories surrounding the case, to which he dedicates almost half of the series. The story began to go viral when the Police decided to make the strange video public with the intention of removing the investigation from the dead end in which it was. Big mistake. It was the trigger for dozens of Internet users, with a lot of free time, ‘to start investigating’. Little by little, the craziest theories took over the conversation: that if the video was cut and manipulated, that if there was another person with her, that how she had been able to enter the tank and close the hatch from the inside, that the autopsy had been made up, that the culprit of her death was a hotel worker, that the Police were on the hook, that the alleged crime was inspired by the Japanese movie ‘Dark Water’ (2002), that a certain Morbid, a musician from black metal that had stayed a few days before, was the culprit … The most terrifying thing is that Berlinguer lets them talk for minutes and minutes until, at the end, he questions all the arguments with evidence.

It is clear that the subject was morbid and that there was little to stretch, but ‘Crime scenes: disappearance at the Cecil hotel’ It’s a joke who focuses his efforts and sets his eye on conspiracy theories and yet he asks very little about the phenomenon. Produced by Ron Howard, responsible for films such as ‘Willow’ or ‘Apollo 13’, the phrase superimposed on the screen at the end, “if you are going through a bad time or you know someone who needs help visit wannatalkaboutit.com for more information”, it seems like a bad joke after you have played killers, black legend and ghosts around accidental death caused by mental illness and a police investigation not without human error.

‘Crime Scenes: Cecil Hotel Disappearance’ is available on Netflix.