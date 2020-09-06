The sky can be so low that it could be a supply of humility, so grey to have a canal hanged and forgive it. Italy would descend the Scheldt with Frida who grew to become Margot. Le Grand Jacques sang Belgium higher than anybody else with its laughing wind when the wind blows wheat, with its southerly wind and it is best to hearken to it sing.

Within the hole of this love music is also drawn the options of Annie Cordy. From her flat nation, she has stored the discretion, the sense of the land and the style for laborious work. It’s important to be born north of Paris to listen to this modesty and by no means balk regardless of the frivolities, vacuities and derision. It’s important to hear it and perceive it.

“It isn’t as a result of we make folks chortle that we can’t cry”

“ The whole lot, with everybody, is leisure, by-product to dying », Stated Thomas Bernhard. Céline noticed on this world an enormous enterprise to provide a rattling concerning the world. Seriousness could be very essential to entertain and to entertain properly. Anny Cordy has blended character and a refined intelligence which have led her to optimism. She paid little consideration to her personal life. Half a phrase, she barely talked about her sterility.“ Individuals catalog you. Simply since you make folks chortle does not imply you’ll be able to’t cry. “

Few artists have embodied the character as a lot as they’ve created for themselves. Perhaps Dali apart. Like Johnny, few artists have entered the house of the French. Cordy is a fountain of recollections; to evoke it quantities to calling the exhibits of main colleges, household celebrations, tv evenings of the Carpentiers, laughing at our variations, monks or gendarmes. The ancients evoked the music corridor or the operetta of Mariano when the youngest wiggled on Tata Yoyo or Cho Ka Ka O .

Over the previous seven a long time, Cordy the little Belgian has married the face of a laughing, jovial and carnival France, a rural France, a France of relegated neighborhoods. A well-liked France the place every of his appearances was a nut of butter within the dreary pasta dish.

As a result of Cordy assumed to be a well-liked star, a singer of selection because the sorrows would say in entrance of a lot obscenity. Being within the highlight was his every day bread.

A childhood grafted onto the transistor

Léonia Juliana was born on June 16, 1928 and grew up in Laeken, which grew to become a district of Brussels. The Scheldt tickles the city and the Heysel overlooks it. From the beginning, the slope was steep; Léonie had solely to observe the upward curve. In Flanders if phrases as elsewhere have a which means, names have much more. His father, Jan Cornelius, is a carpenter, his surname, Cooreman (the wheat dealer). His mom, in the meantime, is Maria De Leeuw (the lion). The TSF populates the times of the couple and their three youngsters. Léonie is grafted to the transistor. In fragile well being, Léonie listens to maternal suggestions and indicators as much as dance. She found the piano and music idea there beneath the understanding gaze of the dad and mom. Leonike (little Léonie), at 8, sings and dances. One other time, different manners, at a time when an web connection is sufficient to make “stars” with unimaginable skills, the kid travels by means of the Belgian capital, on the possibility of galas and radio hooks. Of the warfare, she is going to converse little of it besides to evoke her first flirtation with John, a British soldier. To erase the much less in style Flemish roots, she shall be named Annie Cory, then Cordy. When she was 20, she ran the journal Au bœuf sur le toit in Brussels.

“In France, the highways are poorly lit as a result of the French assume they’re lights” is a well-known joke from throughout Quiévrain. In 1950, approached by the director of the well-known Parisian cabaret the Lido, Cordy gave up her Belgium for the limelight of the French capital. She kinds a relationship with François-Henri Bruneau, says Bruno, supervisor who will develop into her husband and ” the person of his life“.

A star turned icon

Cordy turns into the star of a doomed style, the music corridor. The increase years of the XIXe and early twentiethe century, the place exhibits, dances and boxing fights mingled did little to withstand the warfare. The will to show a web page and the arrival of industrialized leisure coupled with the event of cinema is harming this sacred monster of in style tradition. Nevertheless, Cordy shines there. The Lido, the Moulin Rouge, the Abc succumb. In 1952, Cordy tried her hand at operetta alongside Georges Guétary and Bourvil in the Flowery Route.The Tour de France established its reputation. From Bourvil, she is going to preserve her Fruit salad which she is going to engrave on furrow the next 12 months. She continued within the cinema with Sacha Guitry, Louis de Funès or Henri Salvador to the purpose of being entrusted with an Olympia on her title alone in 1955. The title Oh Bessie confers on him the grand prize of the Charles-Cros Academy; she frequents Maurice Chevalier or Aznavour. The profession is launched, follows Cigarettes, Whiskey and little pépées , Moonlight in Maubeuge, Whats up Dolly from the French adaptation of Carol Channing, The priest’s maid, has offered one million copies, or Tata Yoyo, hymn to distinction and acceptance of homosexuality. On the cinema, she frequents Gabin and Signoret in cat. Small or massive display, Cordy has appeared in additional than forty movies and thirty collection and TV movies. As age advances, Cordy turns into an icon. She befriends the Dunkirk Jean-Paul Rouve, who provides her the main function in recollections,in 2015. She climbed the steps of Cannes for the primary time in 2016 with the dunce,which she shares with Mathieu Amalric and Catherine Deneuve. In seventy years, she could have interpreted greater than 2000 songs, together with tributes to the immense Dutronc or Gilbert Bécaud. On the downward slope, she was discreet and had adopted the behavior of claiming: “ I will go away, everybody will keep in mindTata Yoyoand that is high quality“.

Goodbye Tata.