The news of his death aroused great emotion in the Place du Colonel-Fabien. Alain Feuchot was one of those communist militants, faithful and lucid at the same time, sure in their convictions and unifying, modest and ambitious, and whose fraternity of combat was not a simple word, but was also accompanied by actions.

Fabien Roussel, the national secretary of the PCF underlined this full commitment in his tribute: “A precious comrade at the headquarters of our party, where he was greatly appreciated for his qualities of work, his fine knowledge of the electoral map in particular, but also for his sense of humor and his kindness. ” Pierre Laurent, with whom he worked for a long time, testifies to this: ” I knew I could turn to him to get his opinion, solve a problem, iron out a difficulty. I knew that every morning, when I arrived at the national headquarters of our party, I would find him in his office, at work for a few hours already. “

In his long career as a devoted and generous activist, Alain Feuchot led the communist struggle in Ardèche. The activist will become federal secretary in this rural land, with all that this entails of daily commitments, hours spent without counting in the distribution of leaflets, travel, meetings, contradictory debates but also moments of conviviality and sometimes electoral victories, social struggles and demonstrations too. Always at the service of the fight for human dignity and social justice.

A field activist, he had assumed responsibilities within the agricultural sector of the PCF and had joined the Paris region. He will be a member of its national bodies. He will also be involved in the development of the National Association of Communist and Republican Elected Officials (ANECR) and its training center, Cidefe. Suffering from a degenerative disease, he loved life and others. Alain Feuchot was married and the father of three children. At the Fête de l’Humanité, the choices in oenology at his stand were always marvelous. In Montigny-lès-Cormeilles (Val d’Oise) where he lived, he was elected municipal councilor before becoming deputy mayor. Since 2017, he tirelessly continued the fight by assuming the responsibilities of departmental secretary of the federation of Val-d’Oise.

Always attentive to the life of Humanity, great architect of the Feast of Humanity, he was an active support. L’Humanité offers its condolences to his family and loved ones.