Germany took the lead in the 53rd minute through Kai Havertz, who fired a penalty past Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-0 at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.
The Mannschaft’s goal play was preceded by three rather unfortunate minutes by the Danish footballer Joachim Andersen. In the 47th minute, the Crystal Palace defender put his team ahead on the scoreboard after finding a loose ball inside the area.
However, Andersen’s goal was disallowed in the 50th minute after the play was reviewed in the VAR and it was determined that there was an offside in a play prior to this. Delaney’s offside was quite tight, millimetric.
Just over a minute later, the VAR reviewed a play involving Andersen, only in his own area. The defender touched the ball with his hand after a cross from Raum. The central referee analysed the play and decided to award a penalty in favour of the Euro 2024 host.
Germany is advancing to the quarterfinals of UEFA’s top national team competition thanks to Havertz’s solitary goal.
#Disallowed #goal #penalty #Andersens #unfortunate #minutes #give #Germany #advantage #Denmark
Leave a Reply