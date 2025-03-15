The Civil Guard, within the framework of the Operation ‘Mamol TF’has arrested and investigated 19 individuals, residents in the province of A Coruña and belonging to a criminal organization that extorted, posing as hitmen, people who accessed the internet pages of adult content.

As reported by the Armed Institute, the investigation began more than a year after complaints filed by the victims in the Civil Guard of the Island of Tenerife.

In these complaints it was reflected that the victims had begun to receive serious threats for mobile messaging, after entering their telephone number and Other personal data on adult pages.

The threatening messages were accompanied by videos that showed physical aggressions to third parties and in which extortionists exhibited firearms to demand money payments as a condition for victims not to suffer similar aggressions.









A usual scam

The practice of extortionists is known as the ‘Timo del Sicario’, and consists in the fact that criminals introduce false ads on websites dedicated to offering adult services so that, once the victim hires them, he begins to receive threats from an alleged hitman in case they do not pay a certain sum of money.

Once the Civil Guard experts began to perform Computer and Document Analysis, Terminals and LinesThe researchers found out that the extortionists had committed more than 370 criminal actions with that ‘modus operandi’, scaming 500,000 euros and sending 180,000 euros to the Dominican Republic through various companies.

Once they practiced the 19 arrests in the province of A Coruña, the competent judicial authority decreed the provisional entry of three of them.

The operation has been developed by the Computer and Technological Crimes Investigation Teams (EDITA) of the Organic Judicial Police Units of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and A Coruña, being coordinated by the Court of Instruction number 3 of A Coruña and the delegation of computer crimes of the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.