Abdullah Abu Daif (Washington)

US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris clashed publicly on Monday over the rules of their first televised debate in September. The dispute is over the placement of microphones — and whether they should be muted during the debate except when it’s the candidate’s turn to speak.

Harris spokesman Brian Fallon said they wanted the candidates’ microphones to remain on, allowing for interruptions. Trump spokesman Jason Miller said the campaign was just asking for what had been agreed upon to be done.

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the Democratic and Republican parties have different visions of how to manage domestic and international issues.

In this context, two party leaders, Michael Hardaway, a former assistant to President Barack Obama, from the Democratic Party, and Stuart Roy, a current leader in the Republican Party, shed light on their respective positions on the main issues that will determine the results of the elections during an interview with Al-Ittihad.

Michael Hardaway argues that replacing Joe Biden with Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee has brought “a huge dose of energy” to the presidential race, noting that Harris will benefit from the Biden administration’s record of creating 15 million new jobs, historically low unemployment, and a 60% increase in African-American wealth. She also brings energy and vitality to the ticket that was missing with Biden.

On the other hand, Roy believes that the Democratic Party was frustrated with its electoral chances with Biden, explaining that replacing him with Harris restored hope to some Democrats. However, he believes that the stability of the poll results will not become clear until after the Democratic Party convention.

Regarding the choice of J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate, Hardaway says that Trump has chosen a partner who has a largely similar base to himself, adding that this may not be the best choice to attract non-Trump voters, while Roy suggests that Trump may have been looking for someone who can preserve his legacy, suggesting that Vance is “a respectable and loyal person,” but may not add anything tangible in terms of votes. Regarding the two parties’ positions on the war in Gaza, Hardaway believes that Trump will be hardline in his support for Netanyahu, while Harris will take a more humane position and seek a two-state solution.

On the other hand, Roy asserts that Republican support for Israel will continue under Trump, but he does not expect a major change if Harris wins. Rather, there may be a change in rhetoric without a fundamental change in policy. Hardaway believes that Harris will help achieve victories in the upcoming congressional elections, thanks to the increase in voter turnout and the engagement of the electoral base. Roy points out that the upcoming elections will be Trump’s last electoral race, regardless of the outcome, which increases the importance of this election for both parties. Both parties agree that there is a difference in the visions of the two parties on how to manage domestic and international issues, and with the competition between Harris and Trump intensifying, this election will remain one of the most exciting in modern American history, as its results will determine the course of American politics for the coming years.

Trump: I will add Musk to the government

Former US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he would bring Elon Musk into his cabinet if the world’s richest person had the time, adding that the Tesla and SpaceX chief could play a role as a federal consultant to cut costs. “I would definitely bring him into the government, but I don’t know how he would do it with all the things he does,” Trump said in an interview with journalist Sean Ryan, praising Musk as a genius, Bloomberg News reported. “But he could be an advisor to this country and give you some very good ideas on artificial intelligence, for example.”