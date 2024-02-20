Bloomberg: G20 may exclude political topics from statements due to disagreements

Group of Twenty (G20) countries are divided on the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts, and the G20 may be forced to exclude references to geopolitical topics in joint statements. The agency became aware of disagreements within the association Bloomberg.

We are talking, in particular, about the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. Removing all sensitive political topics from G20 statements could reduce the format's significance but would give countries the opportunity to reach consensus on other issues, one of the sources said.

Thus, on the eve of the summit of the G20 foreign ministers, several states, including Brazil and South Africa, demanded that any joint statement include their position that Israel is “committing genocide” in Gaza. However, this formulation was rejected by several countries, including Germany and the United States.

Brazil has explored strategies to avoid the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts overshadowing the rest of the agenda, agency sources said. In particular, it is proposed to issue one statement in November, when Brazil's presidency ends, rather than after each ministerial summit.

A number of countries in the global South believe that the G20 should abandon any mention of conflicts because reaching consensus on them seems impossible. This could reduce the political orientation of future G20 statements, and the group will focus on its initial objectives – economic cooperation and financial sustainability, the agency's interlocutors said.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that the inclusion of non-core issues, including the topic of Ukraine, on the agenda of the summit of the G20 foreign ministers at the instigation of the West, is destructive and multiplies disagreements.

From February 21 to 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will take part in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Brazil.

Earlier, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said that the country would be happy to host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in November 2024.