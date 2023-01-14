Yellen said the United States is likely to reach the legally permissible debt limit of $31.4 trillion on January 19, which will force the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary liquidity management measures that could prevent debt defaults until early June..

“Once the limit is reached, the Treasury Department will need to begin implementing certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen said in a letter to congressional leaders, urging lawmakers to quickly raise the debt ceiling.

“While the Treasury cannot currently estimate how long extraordinary measures will enable us to continue paying government obligations, it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June,” she added in the letter.

Yellen said in a letter to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, that the Treasury Department expects this month to suspend new investments in two government retirement and health care funds, as well as suspend reinvestment in the Government Securities Investment Fund, which is part of a savings plan for government employees..

“The use of extraordinary measures enables the government to meet its obligations only for a limited period,” Yellen wrote to McCarthy and other congressional leaders.

“Therefore, it is imperative that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt ceiling. Failure to meet the government’s obligations may cause irreversible damage to the US economy, American livelihood and global financial stability,” she added.

Yellen warned that, in the absence of a new cap, the United States could find itself in default for the first time in its history.

This means that Washington will not be able to pay debt installments or interest within the deadlines.

But the Republican majority in the House of Representatives could use the time factor to try to force the Democrats to drop some of the expenses they approved when they had a majority of the seats in the House..

In this regard, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday that “spending is out of control, there is no oversight, and it cannot continue in this way.” “We need to change the way we spend money recklessly in this country and we’re going to make sure that’s what happens,” he added.

On the Democratic side, member of the House Budget Committee Brendan Boyle considered Janet Yellen’s statement “very disturbing” and accused Republicans of “believing that it is natural to take our economy hostage to impose radical and unpopular reforms.”

As for the White House, it has called on Congress to raise the country’s debt ceiling, indicating that it has no intention of negotiating with the Republican majority on the matter..

legal obligations“

US presidential spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters that Republican and Democratic lawmakers usually cooperate on the issue, “and that is what is required,” adding that the debt issue should not be politicized..

Her aide, Andrew Bates, said, “House Republicans are literally telling Americans that they are prepared for the most egregious meltdown in modern history if they cannot cut spending on the most popular programs.”“.

Among the expenses that Democrats say Republicans want to cancel are those related to health insurance, especially for retirees, as well as food aid for the poor..

This is not the first time that the file has aroused controversy. While lawmakers have raised or suspended the debt limit 78 times since 1960, often without difficulty, the 79th time in December 2021 caused dangerous tensions between the two parties..

The Republican minority at the time considered that raising the ceiling would be tantamount to giving a blank check to the US president, and accused him of contributing to exacerbating inflation. And the Democrats considered that raising the limit is intended to repay the borrowed money, including billions spent under President Donald Trump..

Congress then agreed to raise the cap to $31.381 billion at midnight on the day the previous cap was reached..

In her letter Friday, Janet Yellen stressed that raising or suspending the cap “does not mean allowing new spending” but simply “allowing the government to fund legal commitments that Congress and the president of both parties have made in the past.”“.

In a sign of anxiety at the idea of ​​default, short-term US government bond interest rates jumped after the letter was published.

The yield on Treasury bills for one month rose to 4.43 percent, the highest level in more than 15 years (September 2007). Interest rates have risen a lot in recent months due to the US Federal Reserve’s tightening of monetary policy.