There is no clear majority for or against an AfD ban. People find it difficult to properly deal with the sometimes right-wing extremist party.

Frankfurt – should it AfD be prohibited? Germany is divided on the question. In a survey by the opinion research institute Forsa for RTL 47 percent of respondents were in favor of a ban. 47 percent against, six percent have no opinion.

If you take a closer look at the groups of people surveyed, however, differences become visible. 55 percent of women are therefore in favor of a ban. 57 percent of men against it. In East Germany, 34 percent of respondents are in favor of a ban, 58 percent against. In West Germany, 49 percent are in favor, 45 percent against.

Experts after the party conference in Magdeburg: AfD is radicalizing

From the party conference in Magdeburg last weekend, the wing was on Bjorn Höcke came out stronger, according to observers. Höcke’s state association was founded in March 2021 by the Thuringian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified as definitely right-wing extremist. The President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also spoke of anti-constitutional tendencies in the context of the party conference.

With a view to possible cooperation at the municipal level, this development worries some people. In a Survey by the opinion research institute Yougov Last week, a majority of people in Germany rejected future government participation by the AfD. However, the openness to cooperation with other parties increased slightly. While in mid-July 47 percent of those surveyed were in favor of other parties completely excluding cooperation with the AfD, the figure was 41 percent last week. 35 percent spoke out in favor of cooperation in individual cases, before that it was 27 percent.

Party ban: A pros and cons

It is interesting that ten percent of the polled AfD voters for a ban of the party are. According to Forsa boss Manfred Güllner, a ban on this group “obviously also promises advantages for the future of the right-wing political movement.”

Enjoying the survey high: AfD delegates, here at the state party conference in April in Saxony-Anhalt. © dpa

The pros and cons of banning right-wing parties is discussed time and again. One advantage of a ban would be the withdrawal of taxpayers’ money. Parties that received at least 0.5 percent of the votes in the last EU or federal elections receive state funding. Alternatively, it is also sufficient to have achieved at least one percent of the votes in one of the past state elections. If a party is eligible, the votes from the past EU, federal and state elections are added together. For the first four million votes, there is one euro per vote for the party. For each additional 83 cents.

Another argument for a ban would be that the members of the party concerned would be deprived of the organizational platform. Party structures and resources simplify political organization.

Expert: “Attitudes and attitudes cannot be forbidden”

The concern that a failed banning procedure would only strengthen the party speaks against a desired party ban. Also, it would be harder to keep track of the members as they would just work underground, another fear. Possibly they would join other dangerous organizations.

Violence researcher Wilhelm Heitmeyer sees it the same way. The constitution must undoubtedly be protected. “But it is not protected by bans from political groups or parties,” he told the FR. He argues that the state has banned countless right-wing groups since the 1990s, but today the problems are bigger than ever. The AfD is already playing the role of victim and martyr. “Such a debate would have more of a solidarity effect than a de-solidarization effect,” says Heitmeyer. And further: “Attitudes and attitudes cannot be forbidden.”