The two major traffic services in our country have something to say about the communication regarding this morning’s traffic jams. After Rijkswaterstaat reported on Twitter about a record traffic jam, the ANWB publicly opposed it. Not convenient, according to Rijkswaterstaat. Because even if the two make their own calculations, the information must not contradict each other.

Many motorists will have been surprised when they heard the message from Rijkswaterstaat: since 2019, with 690 kilometers, there was not as much traffic jam in our country as this morning. That while they were able to continue driving fine in the Randstad and the north. And did the ANWB not report a traffic jam of 800 kilometers on Monday during the heavy rain showers?

Also information about inland roads

Certainly. In fact, in November the ANWB even brought the busiest traffic jam of 2022 with almost 1000 kilometers of stationary traffic. There is a clear explanation for the difference in the numbers. Where Rijkswaterstaat, as road manager, only counts traffic jams on the highways, the ANWB also looks at traffic jams on N-roads and even some inner roads in cities. It therefore comes as standard on more kilometers of traffic jams.

At the peak of today’s morning rush hour, at 7:50 am, the ANWB counted 836 kilometers, compared to Rijkswaterstaat’s 690. The difference of 146 kilometers was on local roads.

Residential area to the highway

A few years ago, the ANWB published almost the same figures, until it decided to include other traffic as well. “That is the connection between the residential area and the highway. Many people are also detained there,” spokesperson Erwin de Hart explains that decision.

Rijkswaterstaat, which, as owner of the Traffic Information Service (VID), also provides public traffic information, has a different interest. “We really are the manager of the highways. We provide traffic information, but it mainly helps us with safety and traffic flow,” explains spokesperson Debby van Slegtenhorst. “We also want to offer people a perspective for action: we tell them what is going on and what we are doing about it. it takes before we have a scissor lift truck upright again, for example.”

Normally, the two services work well together. They have a mutual chat, where traffic situations and warnings are discussed. Rijkswaterstaat can interpret the figures from its traffic center via that line, so that spokespersons for the ANWB can tell them on the radio, for example. "That is important, because we have one goal together: to inform the road user."

Twitter Discord

But that’s exactly what went wrong today. The ANWB did not seem to agree with the record message from Rijkswaterstaat, and immediately pointed out an error in the reporting about Limburg via Twitter. ‘Around Maastricht? There is no file at all. In addition, there is hardly anything going on above the major rivers. It was even significantly less busy there,’ sneered the company behind the Wegenwacht.



"It's a special day," De Hart of the ANWB explains the disagreement. "What do you get with a number like that? It was the busiest rush hour in a few places. faithful representation." He also brought the news on the radio this morning: locally it was a very busy rush hour, but nationally there was even less traffic than expected.

“In figures, it was indeed the busiest rush hour since 2019,” Slegtenhorst defends Rijkswaterstaat’s message. to make it more exciting than it is, but to make people realize: elsewhere in the country it is very busy, so if you go from the center to the south, you have to take into account that something is really going on. ”

Clear air

The fact that the ANWB publicly reprimanded its organization on Twitter did not go down well. “It could have been done in another way. We have a chat, we can inform each other on that. As spokespersons, we have a direct line. Contradicting each other does not help the road user.” According to her, mutual contact will follow about this, to clear the air. “It’s good that we’re discussing this together.”